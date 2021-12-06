Nunes, who was first elected to Congress in 2002 at age 30, was just reelected to his seat last year for a 10th term, which ends in January 2023. A news release Monday said Nunes would be joining the “Trump Media & Technology Group” as its CEO starting in January.
If the GOP were to take back the House majority in 2022, Nunes would be in line to be chairman of the House Ways and Means committee. By stepping down, he would potentially be giving up what is considered the most powerful committee gavel.
Nunes represented a safely Republican district that was growing more competitive even before the current round of redistricting. In 2012, Barack Obama lost Nunes’s 22nd Congressional District, in California’s Central Valley, by 15 points. Last year, Joe Biden lost it by just 6 points.
As he became better known as a Trump defender, Nunes became one of the party’s strongest fundraisers. He spent $11.6 million on his 2018 reelection, when he held off a Democratic challenger by single digits, and spent most of the $26.8 million he raised for his 2020 race.
Early drafts of California’s next map put Nunes in a less Republican district in the Fresno area, one that backed Biden by 9 points. Before the announcement Monday, Republicans were watching to see whether would switch to a new seat that was safer for his party — which would have pitted him against one of his Republican colleagues.
By leaving Congress this year, Nunes will set up an early 2022 race for his seat. According to state election law, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) must call a special election within 14 days of Nunes leaving office, and a primary must be held 18 to 20 weeks later. The top two vote-getters in the primary would head to a general election, meaning that the Nunes seat could be vacant until midsummer.
Representatives for the office of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) did not immediately respond to inquiries Monday.
Marianna Sotomayor contributed to this report.
