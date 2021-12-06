The Trump Media and Technology Group, which Nunes will head, has not yet released any products to the public and missed its self-imposed deadline to roll out a beta-test version of its social media service in November. It has released very little about its operations or its staffing: In documents filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company identified its tech staffers only by their first names and last initials. The chief technology officer is Josh A., and the chief product officer is Billy B.