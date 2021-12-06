That’s the finding of a survey from the Federation of State Medical Boards, the umbrella organization for state medical boards, set to be released this week and shared early with The Health 202.
The group surveyed its 70 member boards in September and October.
- More than two-thirds of the 58 boards that responded had seen an uptick in complaints.
- A dozen boards, representing roughly 1 in 5 respondents, reported taking some sort of disciplinary action against doctors for spreading false or misleading information. (Some states have multiple boards because they have separate boards covering osteopathic doctors.)
Humayun J. Chaudhry, the president of the Federation of State Medical Boards, said the survey shows state medical boards are attentive to the issue, but he emphasized that the investigation takes time. Not all instances of potential misinformation are clear cut, doctors must be granted due process, and the board must hear all aspects of a case, Chaudhry said.
But…
Some critics want more done to keep doctors from spreading misinformation.
At a time when many Americans are willing to endorse conspiracies around the virus and top health officials are blaming misinformation for fueling vaccine refusal, there’s a growing demand for medical boards to make sure the doctors they license aren’t contributing to coronavirus misinformation. While only a small minority of doctors are actively spreading disinformation, experts argue that irresponsible doctors can have an outsize impact.
Misinformation from doctors can be particularly insidious because doctors can leverage the credibility of their professional association and often use highly technical language that is hard for the public to “debunk,” according to Rachel Moran, a researcher at the University of Washington who studies coronavirus misinformation.
“When encountering vaccine hesitancy our advice is usually to tell people to ‘discuss concerns around the vaccine with their doctor’ — but if your doctor is actively spreading misinformation then this trust is only going to cement your hesitancy,” Moran said.
Warnings
Medical boards are threatening action.
In July, the Federation of State Medical Boards issued a statement warning that doctors who spread coronavirus vaccine misinformation risk disciplinary action, including the revocation of their license. Physicians, the statement said, have an “ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients,” which is violated when they spread inaccurate information about the vaccines. They were soon followed by other certifying boards focused on specific specialties, including the American Board of Family Medicine, American Board of Internal Medicine and American Board of Pediatrics.
A handful of doctors have already lost their licenses:
- The Oregon Medical Board revoked the license of a doctor who refused to follow public health guidelines in his clinic, spread misinformation about masks and overprescribed opioids.
- A San Francisco doctor who promoted a false conspiracy linking covid-19 with 5G networks surrendered his license to California’s medical board.
- Rhode Island’s Board of Medical Licensure suspended the license of a doctor who discouraged patients from getting the coronavirus vaccines.
Some researchers point to examples of doctors who have maintained — or even renewed — their licenses despite making dangerous statements about the virus.
Among them are Sherri Tenpenny — an Ohio-based licensed osteopathic physician and anti-vaccine advocate, who gained notoriety for claiming the coronavirus vaccines could leave people “magnetized” during testimony before the Ohio House of Representatives this summer — and Rashid Buttar, a North Carolina osteopathic physician who has falsely claimed that coronavirus vaccines kill more people than covid-19.
(A spokesperson for the Ohio Medical Board said the board cannot discuss confidential complaints but noted the board’s renewal process is automated. A spokesperson for the North Carolina Medical Board also declined to comment on any ongoing complaints or investigations but said the board has taken action on two previous occasions against Buttar and that his current license is subject to certain restrictions. One of those occasions was for allegedly providing ineffectual treatments to cancer patients.)
Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, an advocacy organization focused on misinformation, said doctors spreading disinformation need to lose their licenses.
“If the first rule of medical ethics is do no harm, how can they let people who’ve broken the prime directive continue [to practice]?” he asked.
Coronavirus
Trump may have left a coronavirus trail
The week before Walter Reed: After President Trump first tested positive for the coronavirus, he came in contact with more than 500 people, either in proximity to him or at crowded events, not including rallygoers.
That’s according to a deep dive on the days from that first positive test before Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, The Post’s Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey report.
- The episode “reveals a president and chief of staff who took a reckless, and potentially dangerous, approach to handling the coronavirus, including Trump’s own positive test,” Ashley and Josh write.
The first test: Trump learned he tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 26, 2020. He was already aboard Air Force One, and headed to a massive rally in Middletown, Pa. — a stunning revelation his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, made in his book set to publish Tuesday and obtained by the Guardian.
- A second rapid antigen test, which apparently used the same sample, came back negative. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Trump should have then taken a more accurate PCR test to confirm whether he had covid-19.
Trump would go on to hold a massive rally in Middletown, Pa.; host an event for families who lost loved ones to military combat; debate Joe Biden; talk to reporters unmasked on Air Force One; and more. On Oct. 2, 2020, just before 1 a.m., Trump tweeted that he and Melania Trump tested positive.
Four questions scientists are still racing to determine about omicron
Scientists are urging patience as they rush to learn more about the omicron variant, The Post's Carolyn Y. Johnson and Joel Achenbach report.
Here’s what scientists are watching:
- Will the new variant usurp delta? Researchers need two more weeks to see laboratory data and what the virus does on the ground, said John Mascola, director of the National Institutes of Health’s Vaccine Research Center.
- Will omicron dodge the immune system’s defenses? A preprint from South Africa found evidence that reinfection may be far more common with omicron than with previous outbreaks, but it didn’t shed light on their severity or how much protection the vaccines provide.
- How transmissible is it? Some preliminary data from South Africa suggests that it could spread more easily than delta. One preprint suggests that omicron may have picked up a snippet of genetic code found in a virus that causes the common cold, which could make it more transmissible.
- What's the variant's severity? It's still unclear whether omicron will cause more severe illness than other strains of the virus. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, said on CNN on Sunday that the signs are encouraging but cautioned it was too early to draw firm conclusions.
Here's what else you need to know:
- The Biden administration is reevaluating its controversial decision to impose a travel ban on South Africa and seven other countries with the hopes of lifting it soon, Fauci said on CNN.
- Data on vaccines for kids younger than 5 years old could come before the end of the year, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told NBC News.
- The Minnesota man who contracted the omicron variant met up with 35 friends at a New York City anime convention. About half have tested positive for the coronavirus, our colleagues Lenny Bernstein, Frances Stead Sellers and Fenit Nirappil report.
- A cyberattack took Maryland’s health department offline this weekend, as officials investigate the scope of the incident, our colleague Dan Diamond reports.
- Have you wondered what it's like to cover the coronavirus? Dan dishes all with Bryan Curtis in the latest episode of The Ringer's Press Box podcast.
State scan
Oklahoma has enrolled many more newly eligible for Medicaid than Missouri
Voters in both Missouri and Oklahoma voted to expand Medicaid last year, but the experiences of the two Republican-led states have diverged widely since then, Kaiser Health News’s Bram Sable-Smith reports.
- Oklahoma has enrolled more than 210,000 of some 215,000 newly eligible people.
- Missouri, which has an estimated 275,000 newly eligible people, has enrolled fewer than 20,000.
Republican leaders in both states had resisted Obamacare's Medicaid expansion for years. But when Oklahoma voters approved the expansion, the legislature appropriated $164 million to fund it.
- Applications opened up in June and 113,000 people were approved within a month.
In Missouri, in contrast, the legislature refused to fund the expansion, and the governor threatened to withdraw it.
- Even when a judge in August ordered the state to start accepting applications, Missouri did not begin processing them until Oct. 1. The convoluted back and forth means many Missouri residents may not know they are eligible.
Daybook
Today: Biden will deliver remarks this afternoon about the drug pricing provisions included in Democrats' sprawling economic package.
Senate Democrats are slated to discuss the health provisions in Biden’s economic package with the parliamentarian, who is the arbiter of what’s allowed under the budget maneuver the party is using to pass the bill without any GOP votes. A Senate Democratic aide confirmed the news, which Politico first reported.
Wednesday: The House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee will hold a hearing on the future of biomedicine.
Thursday: The House Oversight and Reform Committee will discuss findings from its drug pricing investigation.
Sugar rush
