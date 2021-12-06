In July, the Federation of State Medical Boards issued a statement warning that doctors who spread coronavirus vaccine misinformation risk disciplinary action, including the revocation of their license. Physicians, the statement said, have an “ethical and professional responsibility to practice medicine in the best interests of their patients,” which is violated when they spread inaccurate information about the vaccines. They were soon followed by other certifying boards focused on specific specialties, including the American Board of Family Medicine, American Board of Internal Medicine and American Board of Pediatrics.