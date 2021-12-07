The United States has the greatest capacity to exert pressure — and also seems more willing to do so. The U.S. government has imposed trade restrictions on Ethiopia and placed targeted sanctions against Eritrean officials and institutions because of their destabilizing role in the conflict. After an appeal from the African Union, the United States has not yet imposed sanctions on Ethiopians involved in the conflict, to allow time for negotiations to bear fruit. For this reason, political scientist Alex de Waal called the African Union “toothless,” but it’s clear that both the United States and the African Union can threaten with imposing sanctions during negotiations.