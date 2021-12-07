The France in which Nardal and the Black women who wrote for her journal lived was a far cry from the “place where one stopped dreaming of elsewhere, a promise of emancipation” that Macron described last week as he ushered Baker into the Panthéon. Last year’s large-scale protests against racialized policing in Paris show that emancipated France has still not yet come into being. Now that Baker is once again a symbol on the world stage, the Review of the Black World provides a useful international lens through which to see her life — not as a premature symbol of France’s race-blindness but instead as a reminder that the fight against racism transcends national borders and continues on all fronts.