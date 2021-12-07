At the White House
Biden-Dole bond speaks to a bygone Washington
When Bob Dole stepped down as Senate majority leader in 1996 after securing the Republican presidential nomination, one of his Senate colleagues sent him a note wishing him luck.
“All you said was, ‘Bob, Good luck, Joe,’” Dole recalled years later when he found himself on “Larry King Live” with then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.), according to a transcript. “That meant a lot to me at the time. Still does.”
Biden responded just as warmly, telling Dole that he “would have made a hell of a president.”
“I mean it sincerely,” Biden went on. “If I had to pick a Republican to be president, it’s Bob Dole.”
The exchange typifies the warm relationship between Biden and Dole, who sparred but found ways to work together over nearly 24 years in the Senate together. The relationship endured long after Dole left the Senate; Biden visited him at his apartment in February after Dole was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Biden stayed friendly with Dole, an avowed ‘Trumper’ and the only former presidential nominee to attend the 2016 Republican National Convention, until the time of his death.
“He never hesitated to work with me or other Democrats when it mattered most,” Biden said in a statement after Dole died on Sunday at 98. “This work, for Bob, was about more than passing laws. It was written on his heart.”
Dole had no shortage of friends on the other side of the aisle. He was close with Sens. Chris Dodd (D-Conn.), Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-N.Y.), Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii), Tom Harkin (D-Iowa), Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), Russell Long (D-La.) and George McGovern (D-S.D.), among others, according to Sheila Burke, Dole’s longtime chief of staff.
“Russell Long and Bob Dole would sometimes go on vacation together, you know?” former Sen. J. Bennett Johnston (D-La.), who served with both men, told The Early. (Burke said she didn’t recall Dole and Long vacationing together.)
Unusual bond
But Dole’s bond with Biden stood out, according Ted Kaufman, Biden’s longtime adviser and Senate chief of staff.
Their relationship “would be truly unique in the present political environment, but was even very special in the days when bipartisan friendships were much more common in the Senate,” Kaufman wrote in an email to The Early.
Dole was two decades older than Biden but had been in the Senate only four years when Biden was sworn in in 1973, weeks after losing his wife and infant daughter in a car accident — an experience that resonated with Dole, whose life was also marked by early suffering.
“I think Biden’s personal tragedies were compelling for Dole,” said Sheila Bair, a Dole aide who went on to become chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Dole and Biden clashed over Supreme Court nominations while Biden was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Dole was the Senate Republican leader. But they also worked together during the Reagan years to extend the Voting Rights Act, and Dole praised Biden’s efforts to combat violence against women.
Dole was known for his acerbic sense of humor in the Senate, and he wasn’t above making fun of Biden’s talkativeness from time to time.
“Senator Biden was and is today quite loquacious and would often hold forth on the floor on issues of concern to him,” Burke said. “And Dole would chide him about that and laugh with him about it.”
When Dole lies in state at the Capitol on Thursday, the near-extinction of their shared bipartisan approach to politics will be in stark relief.
The bipartisan outpouring of condolences has evoked memories of a time when Democrats and Republicans *actually* worked across the aisle. And the 79-year-old president has made no secret of his yearning for “the old days” of cooperation, continuing to stress working with Republicans as much as possible, which some liberals have criticized as a Pollyannaish misread of today’s Washington.
Dole himself sounded the same note in an op-ed for The Post wrote in early 2021 to be published around the time of his death.
“America has never achieved greatness when Republicans and Democrats simply manage to work together or tolerate each other,” Dole argued. “We have overcome our biggest challenges only when we focused on our shared values and experiences. These common ties form much stronger bonds than political parties.”
How did Dole's more bipartisan Washington work?
While Dole and Biden served together, Dole identified a woman he thought would be ideal for a federal judgeship. “But the congressional term was nearing its end, and there wasn’t time left for a traditional confirmation hearing,” as the Wall Street Journal's Gerald Seib wrote in February after interviewing Dole.
“So Sen. Dole went to Sen. Biden, then chairman of the Judiciary Committee, with a question: Was there a way to get her confirmed anyway before the Senate left town?”
“'I believe his response was, ‘Well, if you say so, we won’t need a confirmation hearing,’ Mr. Dole recalled. The key phrase was one of trust: ‘If you say so.’ Mr. Biden engineered quick committee approval; the woman became ‘a very outstanding judge,' Mr. Dole said. 'Never would happen today, unfortunately.’”
Even some of Dole’s closest former aides and allies believe such trust is nearly impossible in the current climate.
“Some of the problem is structural,” the historian Richard Norton Smith, who worked with Dole as a speechwriter, told The Early. “I have no doubt that there are people in both parties and chambers probably who would like to emulate his spirit — a kind of pragmatic problem solving, a willingness to at least look across the aisle, someone who does not equate compromise with surrender and understands that consensus is not a dirty word. There's any number of people who would like to do that. But they find it to be practically implausible.”
Biden hasn't given up. A month ago, during a Democratic National Committee event, he told party activists that generating “consensus in America” was important but, in the same breath, acknowledged the unpopularity of his message.
“I know I get in trouble when I talk about ‘bipartisan,’ because people say, ‘Why the devil would I like any Republicans?’" he said. “Well, it's important. We are — unless we get — generate consensus in America, we're in trouble.”
Biden to hold call with Putin, lay out ‘substantial’ economic countermeasures
☎️Happening today: “President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video call Tuesday morning focused on growing tensions over Ukraine,” our colleagues Ashley Parker and Seung Min Kim report.
- “The secure call, which Biden will take from the Situation Room, comes amid increasingly strained relations between the two countries, as Russia has massed troops along the Ukraine border, prompting fears of a Russian invasion of the Eastern European nation.”
- “The Kremlin has made clear it wants the United States to promise not to allow Ukraine admission into NATO, as well as guarantees that the NATO will not expand east in terms of certain military activities around Ukraine.”
- “Biden, meanwhile, has made clear that the United States does not plan to accede to Russia’s demands, telling reporters on Friday, ‘I don’t accept anybody’s red lines.’”
Biden's Democracy Summit to include countries in conflict
Who's in, who's out: Pakistan, the State Department warns sharply, has more than a dozen serious human rights problems, from 'extrajudicial killings' to ‘forced disappearance by the government or its agents’ to ‘political prisoners' to 'severe restrictions of religious freedom' to 'trafficking in persons,'" our colleagues Ashley Parker and John Hudson report.
“But on Thursday, Pakistan will join about 110 other countries at a two-day ‘Summit for Democracy’ convened by President Biden, with the goal of rallying the nations of the world against the forces of authoritarianism.” Among the countries that didn't make the cut: “Hungary, a member of the European Union, and Turkey, a NATO ally, both of which have seen their democratic safeguards crumble in recent years.”
- “The White House has been less than clear about how it made such calls for the event, which is being overseen by Shanthi Kalathil, coordinator for democracy and human rights at the National Security Council.”
- Asked about the criteria, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, “Inclusion or an invitation is not a stamp of approval on their approach to democracy — nor is exclusion a stamp of the opposite of that, of disapproval.”
- "Some of the excluded countries aren’t buying that, however; leaders of Hungary, for one, complain that they are being penalized for their closeness to former president Donald Trump."
