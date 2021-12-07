“Some of the problem is structural,” the historian Richard Norton Smith, who worked with Dole as a speechwriter, told The Early. “I have no doubt that there are people in both parties and chambers probably who would like to emulate his spirit — a kind of pragmatic problem solving, a willingness to at least look across the aisle, someone who does not equate compromise with surrender and understands that consensus is not a dirty word. There's any number of people who would like to do that. But they find it to be practically implausible.”