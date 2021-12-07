This was not evidence that phones were tapped at Trump Tower during the campaign. Instead, it was evidence that, while surveilling a Russian official, the government had captured a discussion involving Michael Flynn, then working as an adviser to Trump’s transition team. When a U.S. citizen is communicating with a foreign official who is under surveillance, the citizen’s identity is often masked to protect his or her privacy. But it can be unmasked if needed, so that, for example, the FBI might learn that someone is involved in an espionage plot. Or, in this case, that Flynn was encouraging the Russian government to take a particular action. This was the catalyst for Flynn’s downfall: He later lied to investigators about those conversations and, shortly after beginning service as Trump’s national security adviser, left the White House.