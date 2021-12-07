The committee said last week that Meadows had produced records to the committee and would soon appear for an initial deposition. At the time, Terwilliger said Meadows wanted to reach an agreement with the committee that would not require him to waive executive privilege “or to forfeit the long-standing position that senior White House aides cannot be compelled to testify before Congress.”
On Tuesday, Terwilliger wrote that Meadows had been willing to appear voluntarily for a deposition to answer questions about “non-privileged matters” but changed his mind based on new information given to them late last week.
“Now actions by the Select Committee have made such an appearance untenable,” Terwilliger said. “In short, we now have every indication from the information supplied to us last Friday — upon which Mr. Meadows could expect to be questioned — that the Select Committee has no intention of respecting boundaries concerning Executive Privilege.”
The bipartisan House panel is investigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral college win, an attack that resulted in five deaths and left some 140 members of law enforcement injured.
Former president Donald Trump and many of his allies have continued to insist they will exert executive privilege to resist any cooperation with the House select committee, referring to a legal theory that sitting presidents and their aides have invoked to shield themselves from past congressional inquiries.
Last month, White House Deputy Counsel Jonathan Su sent a letter to Terwilliger notifying him that Biden would not assert executive privilege or immunity over the documents and deposition requested by the committee related to his client.
Terwilliger said Tuesday that Meadows would still be willing to answer the committee’s questions in writing.
“Nonetheless, as we have before, we reiterate our willingness to consider an interrogatory process of Select Committee written questions and answers from Mr. Meadows so that there might be both an orderly process and a clear record of questions and related assertions of privilege where appropriate,” Terwilliger wrote in the letter to the committee.
Members of the select committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Last week, the committee voted unanimously to hold former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt for failing to comply with its subpoena. A federal grand jury last month indicted former Trump White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying the committee’s subpoena.
Mariana Alfaro contributed to this report.
