If you ask whether people want to cast out members of Congress en masse, for instance, they will often say yes. But when you ask specifically about their own representative, people feel differently — and often overwhelmingly reelect them, even when Congress is at its most unpopular. (This owes in large part to polarization, of course, and to the lack of competent primary challengers. But people generally do like their own member of Congress much more than the institution as a whole.)