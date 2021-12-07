If helping areas in need is the goal, as suggested by recent program guidelines for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure With Sustainability and Equity program — the renamed TIGER program — the U.S. Transportation Department might wish to do more to help local communities propose projects. For instance, it could lend staffers to disinvested communities, or set up technical assistance programs that could help project sponsors build coalitions, find matching local funding and write proposals. Awarding new funding quickly will make it even harder for the communities with the most need to pull together the coalitions they’ll need to compete — unless the federal government offers more application support and even more weight to income and racial equity criteria in its evaluations.