In the months since, Greene has repeatedly cast those rioters as “political prisoners,” implying that their arrests and incarcerations are a function not of their actions but of their politics. Their politics, of course, align with hers: fervent and unwavering support for former president Donald Trump. So Greene, along with a number of other Republicans and voices from right-wing media, have seized upon the treatment of those who are incarcerated (which is a small minority of those arrested) to argue that they face dire situations because of their views.