Republicans zeroed in on her academic writings in that session. In a 2020 paper titled “The People’s Ledger,” Omarova proposesd the Federal Reserve provide consumer banking services as a “cheaper and more efficient alternative” to deposit accounts offered by private banks. In another, she called for installing a government representative on the board of any banking institution deemed big enough to pose a potential risk to the broader financial system. Those papers and others drew an uncharacteristically fierce campaign against her nomination from the banking industry.