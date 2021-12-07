Meanwhile, federal regulators are investigating the company that plans to merge with Trump’s social media venture. Digital World Acquisition Corp. said in a regulatory filing that it received “certain preliminary, fact-finding inquiries” from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in October and November about stock trading regarding a merger agreement between the companies, Aaron Gregg reports. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has separately asked for information on meetings of the company’s board, communications and information on its investors, according to the filing.