Suozzi runs strongest in the New York City suburbs, getting 11 percent support there, a third as much as Hochul and half as much as James. While James or Williams would be the second Black governor of New York, neither has consolidated the Black vote yet; 33 percent of Black voters back James and 17 percent back Williams. Hochul, by contrast, gets 47 percent of White voters. And while both James and Williams are seen as more liberal than Hochul – both got into office with the backing of the left-wing Working Families Party – Hochul gets 35 percent of the “liberal” vote, as much as James and Williams combined. Suozzi’s entry into the race could hurt Hochul on the margins, but the James-Williams split is making her less vulnerable.