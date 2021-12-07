It’s worth remembering why Trump embraced the drug in the first place. In spring 2020, Trump briefly endorsed a broad retraction of economic activity to halt the spread of the coronavirus. In short order, though, his view reverted to where it had been for much of January and February: Worried about reelection, Trump insisted on returning the country to normal, virus be damned. That meant elevating all sorts of false claims about the pandemic, including that the virus would soon simply go away, that the danger was overstated or that there existed wonder drugs that would soon make infection a nonissue. All of it was pointed at downplaying the risk and, therefore, opening up the economy.