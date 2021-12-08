“Those who defend the Court’s recent use of emergency rulings argue that the problem — if there is one — is not of the Court’s own making. As in the lower courts, emergency applications come to the Court from parties seeking urgent relief. The consequential nature of the interests at stake is precisely why the Court must act quickly, lest significant rights be left unprotected or harm imposed on the parties and the public while the full judicial process unfolds. Deciding important issues using a truncated process, on this view, is not illegitimate; it is the nature of emergency adjudication.”