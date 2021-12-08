But again, we have to consider that Biden inherited a very specific and very unusual economic moment. Tens of millions of people stopped working last year, with millions still not back at work. There is a difference, however subtle, between the economy expanding to accommodate new workers and refilling vacant employment positions. If we look at each president’s first 10 months of employment changes relative to the peak in employment before their first full months in office, we see that the growth this year has been solely filling an inherited hole. Carter’s was an expansion of employment to new heights.