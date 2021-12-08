Lost your job over vaccine requirements? You might qualify for unemployment
There’s a new trend in the fight against coronavirus vaccine mandates.
Several GOP-led state legislatures are providing unemployment benefits to those who lose their jobs due to a vaccine requirement — and more could follow suit. The move departs from how states typically structure their unemployment benefits: those who voluntarily leave or are fired usually don’t get jobless aid.
- “It seems to be part and parcel of an opposition to the mandate,” said Helen Rella, an employment attorney at Wilk Auslander.
This comes as anti-mandate sentiment among Republicans has reached new heights.
Republicans across the country have tried to weaken vaccine requirements, which they decry as government overreach. At least so far, courts have appeared sympathetic to those arguments, putting all three of President Biden's private-sector vaccine mandates on hold.
- Last week, several conservative senators threatened to hold up passage of a bill to fund the government.
- As soon as this week, GOP senators — joined by at least two Democrats — will attempt to overturn Biden’s vaccine or test mandate for private businesses (more on that below).
The details
States are allowed to set their own rules for who’s eligible to receive unemployment benefits. So far, four states with Republican-controlled legislatures have extended such aid to the unvaccinated who lose or quit their jobs: Kansas, Florida, Iowa and Tennessee.
- Kansas is the lone state to do so with a Democratic governor. Gov. Laura Kelly, who’s up for reelection next year, has opposed Biden’s recent moves to implement a federal vaccine mandate.
- “I have been clear that I believe it is too late to impose a federal standard,” Kelly said in a statement after signing a bill making it easier to get coronavirus vaccine exemptions and unemployment insurance.
Republicans say the move grants some financial help for standing up for their beliefs. It comes just months after Florida, Iowa and Tennessee ended enhanced federal jobless aid ahead of schedule, contending the benefit was playing a role in keeping workers at home.
- But now: “It's not really that they're trying to be generous with [unemployment insurance],” said Rebecca Dixon, the executive director of the National Employment Law Project. “I think it's more that they're using this to make a political statement about vaccine mandates.” (The states didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment yesterday.)
More states could take up the policy as legislative sessions rev up next year. At least six states have already introduced or looked into the extension of benefits, according to Josh Cunningham, a project manager with the National Conference of State Legislatures.
But the impact may not be that far-reaching. Vaccine mandates among businesses have increased in recent months, but just 4 percent of unvaccinated adults said they have left a job because their employer required them to get a coronavirus vaccine, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey.
Meanwhile
The vaccine war continues in Congress.
Led by Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), the chamber will vote as soon as this week to nullify Biden’s rule requiring businesses with 100 or more employees mandate coronavirus shots or weekly testing, Tony Romm reports. He’s using what’s known as the Congressional Review Act, a tool to attempt to overturn rules issued by the federal government.
In the Senate, the measure is likely to pass. It only needs a simple majority, and has the backing of every Senate Republican, as well as Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Jon Tester (Mont.).
- “Over the past few months, I’ve repeatedly heard concerns from Montana’s small business and community leaders about the negative effect the private business vaccine mandate will have on their bottom lines and our state’s economy,” Tester said in a statement yesterday explaining his forthcoming vote.
But in the House, it faces an uphill battle. A senior Democratic aide said they didn’t expect the chamber to vote on the measure. Republicans could try to force a vote, but they’d need a majority of members of the Democratic-controlled House to sign on.
As for the White House, the administration last night said Biden would veto such a measure if it got to his desk.
On the Hill
Hospitals notch a win
The House passed legislation to avert cuts to Medicare after furious lobbying from the provider community concerned about getting reduced payments. Now, the measure heads to the Senate where leaders on both sides of the aisle expressed confidence the measure would pass.
The bill staves off several cuts to Medicare, such as…
- Delaying until April a 2 percent cut on all Medicare payments
- Reducing it to 1 percent from April to the end of June
- Halting until next year a roughly 4 percent cut due to pay-as-you-go requirements
How we got here: Congressional leaders linked avoiding the Medicare cuts to legislation opening the door for Democrats to raise the debt ceiling.
First in The Health 202: House Democrats lobby the Senate on insulin pricing: Nearly 100 House Democrats are pushing the Senate to maintain a $35 monthly cap on insulin — and to go even further than they did to make the lifesaving medication accessible.
The lawmakers want the Senate to amend the legislation so that the cap on the cost of insulin begins in 2022, a year earlier than originally planned. The limit on patients’ cost is only for those with private insurance and Medicare, and the group wants it to also extend to the uninsured.
- The lawmakers detailed the asks today in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, which was led by Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.).
The backdrop: Democrats believe the insulin cap is one of the more popular provisions among voters, and President Biden showcased it earlier this week as he pushed the Senate to pass the nearly $2 trillion economic package. But Republicans may challenge whether the policy complies with the strict rules of the budget maneuver Democrats are using to pass the legislation without any GOP votes.
In the courts
A federal judge blocked Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors
It’s the latest in a series of blows to the Biden administration’s pandemic response. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, a Trump appointee, said the plaintiffs “will likely succeed” in their argument that Biden exceeded his authority, our colleague Hannah Knowles reports.
A string of setbacks: Last week, a judge halted a vaccine requirement for health-care workers at facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding. Judges have also blocked the administration’s vaccine or testing mandate for private employers.
Another notable court case: The Holmes trial is the hot ticket in San Francisco. Spectators and members of the media are waiting in line for hours everyday to try to see the testimony of Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of failed blood-testing start-up Theranos, The Post’s Rachel Lerman reports.
Coronavirus
A third dose of the Pfizer vaccine appears effective against omicron
On the vaccine front:Pfizer-BioNTech announced this morning that a third dose of its vaccine appears effective against omicron, but that two doses may not be enough to sufficiently protect against the variant. However, the companies suggested the two-shot regimen would still probably protect against severe disease.
- The early data has not yet been peer reviewed or published, our colleague Carolyn Y. Johnson notes.
- The companies are still retooling their vaccine to create a version focusing the immune system against omicron, though it’s still unclear if that will be needed.
Yesterday, there was both good and bad news from the first in-depth laboratory study of the omicron variant, Carolyn and Joel Achenbach report.
- The bad: In a preprint paper not yet peer-reviewed, scientists in South Africa reported a 41-fold drop in the virus-blocking abilities of antibodies — “much more extensive escape” than seen against previous variants using similar experiments. Basically, the variant is “extremely slippery,” the two write.
- Some positive news: Omicron did not escape the antibodies completely. The vaccines still give some protection, even if it winds up being diminished, and booster shots could be key to bolstering it.
In other omicron news: The nation’s top infectious-disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said yesterday that the omicron variant appears to cause less severe illness, although he cautioned that the data is preliminary, The Post’s Brittany Shammas reports.
About that Psaki comment on coronavirus testing…
White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded sarcastically to a question about sending rapid tests to every American. But several countries are already doing that. The Post’s Aaron Blake drills down into Monday’s testy exchange:
What happened: Psaki appeared dismissive of an idea to send at-home tests to all Americans when questioned about the tests by NPR’s Mara Liasson about at-home tests.
Reality check: The idea isn’t unthinkable, as Aaron and others noted after the exchange.
- The United Kingdom allows people to get seven mail-order tests at a time. Singapore has sent six free rapid tests to every household. And other countries have made the tests cheaper and more accessible.
Here's what else you need to know:
- Unvaccinated hospital patients in Illinois would be forced to pay their own coronavirus medical costs out of pocket under a bill proposed by a Democratic state lawmaker in Illinois, The Post’s Timothy Bella reports.
- People who test positive on rapid, at-home coronavirus tests are often not counted by public health agencies, meaning that health officials are increasingly relying on incomplete data and educated guesses, Kathleen McLaughlin reports for Stat.
- A late-stage trial of a plant-derived coronavirus vaccine from Medicago and GlaxoSmithKline found the overall efficacy rate was 71 percent, The Post's Adela Suliman reports.
