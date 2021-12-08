“We’re committed to following the law and we routinely revisit our policies and practices to strike the right balance between consumer privacy and those seeking credit," the NCTUE said in a statement. Equifax said NCTUE had for years let it license the data “for law enforcement purposes in compliance with all laws.” The change will “hinder our efforts to expand access to credit and protect against fraud,” Equifax said. ICE did not respond to requests for comment.