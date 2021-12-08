The real question in all of this is whether Trump would force the issue, because he certainly could if he wanted to. Most likely, he wouldn’t, and this is just the troll that it appears to be. Being speaker isn’t exactly great if you’re lining up another run for president at the same time, because it’s a big job. Trump hasn’t shown much interest at all in the nitty-gritty details of legislating, making him particularly ill-suited for the job of speaker. But if you’re all about winning and plaudits and big titles — and perhaps you’re mad because the same House impeached you twice — and the title of speaker is just sitting there potentially for the taking, maybe you make a go of it? Maybe you reason that you can delegate things and do it your way?