In the abstract, one can chalk this up to the fervor of partisan sentiment or to the Republican Party’s increasing antipathy to liberal elections. But that Newsmax’s elevation of Putin and Carlson’s defense of his geopolitics emerge now removes the discussion from the abstract. Government officials believe that Putin has designs on Ukraine more broadly than just protecting its base in Crimea — which, again, Russia already controls. It’s certainly true that those officials might be wrong, and it’s certainly true that there are officials and politicians on both sides of the aisle who are eager to embrace military solutions to problems. But if Russia does invade Ukraine with precisely the sort of ambition that Carlson went to great lengths to deny, how will Newsmax readers and Fox News viewers consider any American response?