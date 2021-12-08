But at the news conference at the RNC, Powell did Trump few favors. Her section of the presentation was centered on unhinged claims that the 2020 election was stolen by an international alliance of actors who subverted voting machines to flip votes to Joe Biden. At one point, someone in the crowd asked Powell whether bonkers claims circulating in fringe right-wing media about servers being seized in Germany were part of the crime. Powell said that it was true but that “I do not know whether good guys got it or bad guys got it.” Sure, okay.