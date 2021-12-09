Despite these setbacks, the Biden administration is still bullish that it has the legal right to require workers of large private companies (100 or more employees) to get vaccinated or get tested weekly. And it should be, said Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney in the Obama and Trump administrations. Other courts, going back more than a century to the smallpox outbreak, have upheld government vaccine mandates that are stricter than the one Biden is trying to impose.