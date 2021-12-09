Whitmer wasn’t explicitly opposing the policy, and she said she’ll enforce it if it’s held up by the courts. But she was sympathizing with business owners that requiring workers to get vaccinated or tested is going to come at a cost. She said: “We’re an employer too, the state of Michigan is. I know if that mandate happens, we’re going to lose state employees. … We’re waiting to see what happens in court. But we have a lot of the same concerns that you just voiced, and it’s going to be a problem for all of us.”