Bows, bags and other holiday materials add about 1 million tons of trash to landfills each week, and that doesn't even count the waste from people receiving gifts they don't want or need. Fortunately, The Post's Tik Root has some suggestions on how you can green your gift-giving this holiday season to help the planet. Root shares a variety of options, including buying second-hand items, doing homemade crafts, helping a friend or loved one with a repair, and investing in digital memberships.