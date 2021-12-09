Few did so more successfully than Ali Alexander. Alexander has been a figure on the fringe right for some time, a name familiar to people who’d heard of Alex Jones or Laura Loomer. In the wake of the 2020 election, though, he gained something new: a clear ally in the establishment. His “Stop the Steal” movement was murky in its intended outcomes beyond gaining attention for Alexander and vacuuming up cash — money that he insisted didn’t benefit him at all. But he was in the right place at the right time with the right amount of shamelessness and a demonstrated interest in the spotlight.