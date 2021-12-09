Club for Growth Action, “Biden Loves McCrory.” It's a recurring theme in the conservative Club for Growth's advertising: If a Republican said anything critical of Donald Trump, you'll hear about it. The latest hit on former North Carolina governor Pat McCrory, who's running for U.S. Senate, combines McCrory's criticism of Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election with comments that were not, in context, anti-Trump. That includes a 2012 clip of McCrory praising Mitt Romney — at that time the Trump-endorsed GOP nominee for president — and a chopped-up segment from McCrory's radio show in 2020, when he ranked five politicians who needed to “get off the stage,” and ranked Trump first. “He’s my president, and I want him to be reelected,” McCrory said of Trump, “but he’s got to get off the stage occasionally and let Joe Biden take over the number one position if he wants a second term.” The ad slices that into “Get off the stage, let Joe Biden take over the number one position” — falsely implying that McCrory wanted Trump to lose in 2020.