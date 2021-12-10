There’s an important distinction to draw here. When we talk about “Whites,” we generally mean Whites who are not Hispanic. The federal government collects data on race and ethnicity, with “White” and “Black” falling into the former category and “Hispanic” into the latter. The NCSL data use indexes of Hispanic and Black legislators to identify race and ethnicity, but the data for state populations (which comes from the Census Bureau) displays non-Hispanic Whites. These lines are somewhat blurry, but given that both legislator demographics and census records are based on self-identification, it seems safe to draw comparisons.