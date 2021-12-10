Yang: We’re a pragmatic popular movement that wants to change the incentives that are tearing our country apart. The reality is that 83 percent of our representatives are being elected by only 10 percent of Americans right now, because of a combination of safe seats, gerrymandering and closed party primaries. So anyone who's a frustrated independent ought to join the Forward Party. Whether they agree with me or other people on every issue, we can agree on this: that if the system does not change, we can foresee the disintegration continuing, including a possible threat to our storied history as a democracy in the next several years.