The campaign
Andrew Yang gets Forward with us
Eleven Questions for … Andrew Yang: Welcome to our Friday interview feature. This week, we chatted with the former candidate for president and New York mayor, who announced in October that he was leaving the Democratic Party to start the Forward Party, which backs candidates who support ranked-choice voting and other electoral reforms.
This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.
The Early: Finish this sentence: The worst thing about Washington is _______.
Yang: The worst thing about Washington is that our institutional incentives for the people in Washington don't match up to the well-being of communities around the country.
The Early: The Forward Party is currently set up as a PAC rather than a party. You've said you expect most Forward Party candidates to be running also as either Democrats or Republicans. Is the Forward Party really a political party in the traditional sense?
Yang: We’re a pragmatic popular movement that wants to change the incentives that are tearing our country apart. The reality is that 83 percent of our representatives are being elected by only 10 percent of Americans right now, because of a combination of safe seats, gerrymandering and closed party primaries. So anyone who's a frustrated independent ought to join the Forward Party. Whether they agree with me or other people on every issue, we can agree on this: that if the system does not change, we can foresee the disintegration continuing, including a possible threat to our storied history as a democracy in the next several years.
Is it a party?
The Early: I suppose my question is that most political parties don't actively endorse members of different parties. So is a political party the best way to think about the Forward Party?
Yang: It's a great question. I do think of it as an inclusive popular movement of Americans who want to try and change our system so that it's more genuinely representative and is more resistant to authoritarianism. If the Forward Party has its way and we do transition into a more vibrant, dynamic, modern democracy, the goal is to fulfill requirements to be a formal party and to have a convention and have those activities as early as next year.
The Early: You’ve said that running on the Forward Party line right now “would be deeply impractical in the vast majority of districts around the country.” Will the Forward Party run any of its own candidates next year as opposed to endorsing Democrats or Republicans?
Yang: I think that there are a number of candidates who will be running as independents that we're going to get behind. They might not be running on the Forward Party line. But it's been great to be able to evaluate candidates as mission-aligned individuals as opposed to just having to figure out how it fits in with existing party politics.
The Early: You've been promoting your new book, “Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy.” What was the last book that you finished? And what are you reading now?
Yang: The last book that I finished was “A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century: Evolution and the Challenges of Modern Life” by Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein, which I enjoyed a lot. The next book that I'm picking up is “A Declaration of Independents” by Greg Orman, who's someone that has been advocating for a new approach to our politics for quite some time.
The Early: We often ask people who their closest friend is on the other side of the aisle. Since you're not a Democrat anymore, who’s your closest friend in each major party?
Yang: I have a ton of friends on the Democratic side. The person that jumps to mind for me is [Sen.] Cory Booker [(N.J.)], who I always enjoyed spending time with on the trail. On the Republican side, I wouldn't call him a friend, but I recently endorsed [Rep.] David McKinley [(W.Va.)]. He's one of the 13 [House] Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill, which I thought was positive for the country. And he's now facing off against someone that Trump endorsed [in the Republican primary]. And I feel like having principled Republicans like David win reelection has to be a top priority for the country right now.
The Early: Do you worry at all that some Republicans might not want a former Democratic presidential candidate endorsing them?
Yang: We want to work with candidates. So we would never endorse if a candidate did not welcome it. We're trying to help solve problems, not elevate our own profile.
The Early: Which other current members of Congress best embody the ideals of the Forward Party?
Yang: The members of Congress who proposed the Fair Representation Act [— Reps. Don Beyer (D-Va.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.) and Scott Peters (D-Calif.) —] are very aligned. This is an act that would try to transition our system from single-member districts to multi-member districts, which would be a phenomenal advance. It would make America's democracy look more like some of the other mature democracies around the world, where you have different points of view being represented, even if they didn't get 51 percent of the vote.
The Early: New York magazine used to have a weekly interview feature in which one of the questions was: Who is your favorite New Yorker, living or dead, real or fictional? What's your answer?
Yang: The name that jumps to mind for me is Alexander Hamilton. Maybe because I read the bio and enjoy the musical so much. But he had such an impact not just on New York but the entire country.
The Early: What is it about Hamilton that stands out for you?
Yang: He was so forward-thinking, so prodigious. He gave rise to American institutions that still shape our lives today. And he did it all relatively quickly as an immigrant to the country himself.
The Early: Do you see anything Hamiltonian in the Forward Party?
Yang: Most people reading this know that polarization is getting worse, not better. And at this point, you’ve given up. You've thought, 'Oh, there's nothing that we can do.' And I think the Hamiltonian approach and the Forward Party approach is of course there's something we can do. We don't have to accept a system where people get rewarded for embodying the most extreme points of view in order to get through their party primaries so they can win reelection.
So I'm sure Alexander Hamilton, if he were alive today, would look at the system and say, ‘We need to fix the system.’ And that's what the Forward Party aims to do.
On the Hill
Debt ceiling deal clears the Senate after McConnell push
The House will vote to raise the debt limit early next week after the Senate Thursday adopted a bipartisan deal that will allow Congress to prevent a default ahead of a Dec. 15 deadline.
The Senate's fast track process means that the vote on the increase is set at a simple majority. So, “Republicans won’t have to vote again on an actual, numerical increase to the debt ceiling, and Democrats can say they did so after some measure of bipartisanship and without risk of GOP obstruction,” our colleague Tony Romm reports.
- “The nation’s debt has been incurred on a bipartisan basis, so I’m pleased that this responsible action will be taken today to facilitate a process that avoids a default,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech praising Minority Leader Mitch McConnell before the vote. “This is the responsible path forward: no brinkmanship, no default on the debt, no risk of another recession.”
By the numbers: 14 Republican senators — including Sens. Mitt Romney (Utah), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Rob Portman (Ohio), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) — joined Democrats to advance the compromise bill that was reached earlier this week between top Republicans and Democrats that doesn't require GOP support in order to pass.
Save the date: “While Democrats have yet to divulge a dollar amount for the new debt ceiling they plan to set, the cap is expected to exceed $30 trillion, to ensure Congress won't need to act again until after the midterm elections next year,” Politico's Jennifer Scholtes reports.
Also happening next week: The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will move to hold Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's White House chief of staff, in contempt on Monday evening. The full House vote could happen as soon as next Tuesday if the panel approves of the contempt resolution.
Mind you, committee staff and members have thousands of pages of documents provided by Meadows to go through ahead in order to put together a contempt report before Monday's hearing.
Some good news for the panel: “A federal appeals court on Thursday resoundingly rejected former president Donald Trump’s bid to keep his White House documents secret from a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, setting up an emergency Supreme Court review,” The Post's Spencer S. Hsu and Ann E. Marimow report.
“A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit unanimously upheld a lower court’s opinion, which said that in a dispute between a current and past president over whether to release White House records, the sitting president must prevail.”
Next stop? 👇
Per Trump's spox:
The Media
Weekend reads:
- White House officials grow exasperated by media coverage as public sours on Biden economy, rising prices. By The Post’s Jeff Stein.
- State judge declares Texas abortion law unconstitutional — but does not stop it from being enforced. By the Texas Tribune’s Reese Oxner and Eleanor Klibanoff.
- Post Opinion: Selected writings of Fred Hiatt, 1996-2021.
Viral
‘Until we meet again’
Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @jaxalemany.