The big idea
Biden’s policies are popular. But he isn’t.
Two polling trends help illustrate President Biden’s predicament as he barnstorms the country to sell Americans on his domestic economic agenda and claim credit on behalf of Democrats for their achievements. In brief: His major policies remain broadly popular, but he isn’t.
It could be because “popular” and “relevant” aren’t always the same thing. Biden’s historic bipartisan infrastructure package, signed into law last month, is broadly popular, but only a minority of Americans say it’ll help soothe their main concern: Rampant inflation.
Biden has other problems, of course. After promising during the campaign to smother the pandemic, he has overseen the rise of the delta and omicron variant and a swelling U.S. death toll, in no small part due to fierce GOP opposition to mitigation efforts like mask or vaccine mandates.
And Democratic infighting delayed his ability to sign the infrastructure law and take a politically beneficial victory lap, while his $1.75 Build Back Better package of social spending and climate crisis response gets considerably less public support.
Inflation woes
Amid soaring job creation and stocks, as well as decent economic growth, inflation has been swallowing wage increases and dragging down the president’s job approval numbers. (I wrote a month ago about how the Biden economy was being defined by monthly inflation and job-creation figures.)
Just this morning, my colleague Rachel Siegel reported “[p]rices rose 6.8 percent in November to a nearly 40-year high, compared with a year ago, as inflation continues to squeeze households and businesses nationwide and complicate the political environment for Congress and the White House.”
Now, “a year ago,” the country had no widely available and effective coronavirus vaccines and the fitful state-by-state response to the pandemic left the economy in shambles, with vast job losses that suppressed the kind of consumer spending that has come roaring back.
A new NPR-Marist poll, released on Thursday, highlights Biden’s communications challenges as the country enters the midterm election cycle in earnest with Democrats increasingly nervous about preserving their razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate.
Remember the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion dollar pandemic stimulus package the president signed in March after Congress passed it without a single Republican vote? The law that provided $1,400 to most Americans? And expanded child tax credits for millions of families?
Biden championed the law. But the NPR-Marist poll found Biden gets credit from just 17 percent of Americans for the direct payment and 20 percent for the child tax provision, while Democrats get 40 percent and 47 percent, respectively. (Incredibly, 17 percent thank Republicans for the direct payments.)
“After pumping billions into the economy during 2021, Biden does not seem to be benefiting despite more Americans supporting the programs than opposing them,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion.
“Whether it’s a lack of salesmanship or the stubborn pandemic — or both — is a question the White House must tackle going into the 2022 midterms,” Miringoff added.
And the poll highlights a different way in which Biden doesn’t get credit. While 56 percent of respondents expressed support for the infrastructure law and nearly seven in 10 said it would improve roads and bridges, only about a third said it would help with inflation, their top concern.
An Associated Press poll released Thursday showcases another disparity hurting Biden. While 64 percent of Americans say their personal finances are in good shape, including 71 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of Republicans, just 35 percent of Americans say the same of the national economy, down from 47 percent in June.
The curious relationship between Biden’s policies and his approval ratings is also a feature of the latest Monmouth Poll, which puts the president’s job approval at its lowest since he took office, 40 percent. His best showing was 54 percent in January and April.
The infrastructure law earned 66 percent, slightly down from its highest level, while support for the Build Back Better plan was at 61 percent, identical to its standing in June.
Hitting the road
And so, while Democrats try to work out their differences on Build Back Better, Biden has been hitting the road pitching that plan and using the infrastructure plan to argue Democrats are delivering on the economic front for American families.
On Wednesday, he was in Missouri — a state he lost by nearly 16 points in 2020. On Nov. 30, he was in Minnesota, where he won by a hair more than 7 percent. Vice President Harris and various Cabinet officials have fanned out to battleground states.
Democrats say, correctly, that the economic picture could change radically between now and when voters make up their minds about the midterms.
On Thursday, the White House made the same argument, mass emailing a compendium of links entitled “Press Coverage Finds New Progress, Reversing Trends on Energy Prices and Supply Chain Challenges.” The top links were forecasts of dropping gas prices in 2022.
What's happening now
Supreme Court says Texas abortion providers may proceed with challenge of six-week ban, leaves law in effect for now
“The Supreme Court on Friday said that Texas abortion providers may sue to stop the state’s ban on most abortions after six weeks, but left the law in place for now. The splintered decision allows the providers to return to a district judge who once blocked the law, saying it violated the constitutional right to abortion,” Robert Barnes reports.
Funeral services begin for former senator Bob Dole
“Remembrances of the life and legacy of former senator Bob Dole (R-Kan.) continue Friday, with an invitation-only memorial service at Washington National Cathedral and a public ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.
House Democrats find in three-year investigation that drug prices are ‘unsustainable, unjustifiable and unfair’
“The findings, released Friday, show that companies studied by the committee raised prices of common brand-name drugs during the past five years by nearly four times the rate of inflation. The report seeks to debunk industry contentions that companies’ price strategy is needed to plow money back into researching and developing new medicines, finding that revenue is substantially greater than those investments,” Amy Goldstein reports.
British High Court rules in favor of U.S. extradition of Julian Assange
“The High Court ruling on Friday brings Assange one step closer to being turned over to U.S. marshals for a flight to Washington, where he would stand trial in federal court in Northern Virginia,” William Booth and Rachel Weiner report.
McCarthy’s proxy voting opposition could reshape the House
“The high court will decide as soon as Friday whether to take up the lawsuit that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and fellow House Republicans brought against a measure allowing proxy voting in the chamber. They’re fighting against the odds on multiple fronts: Not only did a federal appeals court previously dismiss the case, but more than half of McCarthy’s own conference took their name off the anti-proxy-voting lawsuit after initially signing on,” Politico’s Olivia Beavers and Katherine Tully-McManus report.
Lunchtime reads from The Post
Many parents of school shooters ignore glaring warning signs. This grandmother didn’t.
“For decades, mothers and fathers have overlooked clear warning signs that their teens were capable of violence, but adults are almost never held accountable when their negligence leads to bloodshed. That’s what makes Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old charged with [last week’s shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan], so unusual. They each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter, almost certainly the most serious charges ever brought against an alleged school shooter’s mother or father,” John Woodrow Cox, Mark Berman and Steven Rich report.
“Since 1999, children have committed at least 175 school shootings, according to a new Washington Post analysis. Among the 114 cases in which the weapon’s source was identified by police, 77 percent were taken from the child’s home or those of relatives or friends. And yet, The Post discovered just five instances when the adult owners of the weapons were criminally punished because they failed to lock them up. Another three cases in which adults were charged, including the one against the Crumbleys, are pending.”
Long covid is destroying careers, leaving economic distress in its wake
“Across America, many of the nearly 50 million people infected with the coronavirus continue to suffer from some persistent symptoms, with a smaller subset experiencing such unbearable fatigue and other maladies that they can’t work, forcing them to drop out of the workforce, abandon careers and rack up huge debts,” Christopher Rowland reports.
“Long covid is testing not just the medical system, but also government safety nets that are not well suited to identifying and supporting people with a newly emerging chronic disease that has no established diagnostic or treatment plan. Insurers are denying coverage for some tests, the public disability system is hesitant to approve many claims, and even people with long-term disability insurance say they are struggling to get benefits.”
… and beyond
Kanye West publicist pressed Georgia election worker to confess to bogus fraud charges
“Weeks after the 2020 election, a Chicago publicist for hip-hop artist Kanye West traveled to the suburban home of Ruby Freeman, a frightened Georgia election worker who was facing death threats after being falsely accused by former President Donald Trump of manipulating votes. The publicist knocked on the door and offered to help,” Reuters's Jason Szep and Linda So report.
“The visitor, Trevian Kutti, gave her name but didn’t say she worked for West, a longtime billionaire friend of Trump. She said she was sent by a ‘high-profile individual,’ whom she didn’t identify, to give Freeman an urgent message: confess to Trump’s voter-fraud allegations, or people would come to her home in 48 hours, and she’d go to jail.”
Trump-backed Mo Brooks shakes up his struggling Alabama Senate campaign
“Brooks’ new team includes Trafalgar Polling’s Robert Cahaly, as senior adviser, former Republican National Committee digital strategist Ethan Elion will serve as a strategist, and Forrest Barnwell-Hagemeyer, who helped on Brooks’ 2017 Senate campaign and more recently managed Manny Sethi’s unsuccessful Tennessee Senate race in 2020,” Vice’s Cameron Joseph and Liz Landers report.
- “Trump has reportedly regretted endorsing Brooks, frustrated at his campaign struggles.”
- “But if Brooks’ campaign shakeup is aimed at pleasing the former president, he picked an odd person to run his race. Forrest Barnwell-Hagemeyer has shared a lot of criticism of Trump, calling him a ‘short-fingered vulgarian’ in 2016 among other insults.”
The rise of omicron
South Africa says no signal of increased Omicron severity yet
“South African scientists see no sign that the Omicron coronavirus variant is causing more severe illness, they said on Friday, as officials announced plans to roll out vaccine boosters with daily infections approaching an all-time high,” Reuters's Alexander Winning and Wendell Roelf report.
Local officials push coronavirus boosters and masks as omicron lands in Virginia
“The first known case of the omicron variant in Virginia was found in a resident from the northwestern region of the state who had recently traveled domestically — but not internationally — officials said Thursday,” Jenna Portnoy reports.
The Biden agenda
Biden health team ruled out free coronavirus tests for all over cost, logistics
“Within the administration, the criticism has rankled aides who contend that the sheer price tag of handing out hundreds of millions of rapid tests — combined with the likelihood that a significant percentage would end up going unused — makes creating such a universal program on the fly untenable in the U.S.,” Politico’s Adam Cancryn and David Lim report.
- “The White House would need to go back to lawmakers for more money to fund any kind of tests-for-all system, effectively ruling out quick action and threatening to bog the administration down in another partisan funding fight.”
Biden set to make 1st late-night TV appearance as president
“Biden is set to appear Friday on NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show’ with comedian Jimmy Fallon. Biden will appear virtually; the White House didn’t say where he will be when he tapes the segment,” the Associated Press reports.
EV charging stations demographics, visualized
“While electric vehicle use is growing rapidly in well-to-do, mostly White communities, minority neighborhoods are being left behind. Look at any map of charging stations in the United States, and in most of the big cities, what is immediately apparent are big blank spaces coinciding with Black and Latino neighborhoods,” Will Englund reports.
Hot on the left
Starbucks workers in Buffalo win watershed union vote
“Starbucks workers in Buffalo won a pathbreaking bid to form a union after votes were counted Thursday, part of a wave of labor activism sweeping the country in the midst of the pandemic,” Joanna Slater and Greg Jaffe report.
- “The vote marks a victory for the labor movement at a time of increasing leverage for workers and growing support for unions. Nearly 70 percent of Americans now approve of unions, according to a Gallup survey conducted in August, the highest such figure in more than 50 years.”
- “The newly formed union at Starbucks gives organized labor a small presence in one of the best-known companies in the United States and a rare foothold in the fast-food industry.”
Hot on the right
Trump blasts Bibi for disloyalty
“Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu were the closest of political allies during the four years they overlapped in office, at least in public. Not anymore. ‘I haven’t spoken to him since,’ Trump said of the former Israeli prime minister," then calling him an obscenity, Axios's Barak Ravid reports.
- "Trump repeatedly criticized Netanyahu during two interviews for my book, ‘Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East.’ The final straw for Trump was when Netanyahu congratulated President-elect Biden for his election victory while Trump was still disputing the result."
Today in Washington
At 1:45 p.m., Biden will deliver closing remarks at the virtual Summit for Democracy.
The Bidens will depart the White House for Wilmington, Del., at 5:45 p.m. They are scheduled to arrive at 6:40 p.m.
In closing
One thing is clear in Congress this holiday season: Graphic 👏design 👏 is 👏 America's 👏 passion 👏
Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.