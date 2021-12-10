8:30 a.m.

Dole’s humor often hit the mark — Bob Dole’s humor was dry, but it was also wickedly funny, often because his jokes spoke to a greater truth.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), in his tribute to Dole during Thursday’s service in the Capitol Rotunda, nodded to one of his most legendary gibes, one that sticks to this day.

“Bob Dole and I never worked together in the Senate, but I was not spared from his famous ribbing. Don’t worry, Bob, it’s safe to be between me and the cameras today,” Schumer said Thursday.

That referred to Dole’s remark back in 1995, in an interview with the Associated Press, taking a shot at the very ambitious member of the House representing Brooklyn at the time.

“The most dangerous place is between him and a camera,” Dole said of Schumer.

Like so many Dole digs, this one stuck. In 2015, Emily Heil of The Washington Post did some research and discovered at least 234 mentions of the phrase “most dangerous place” in proximity to “Schumer” in a search of Nexis’s records of news stories.

