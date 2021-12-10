Here’s what to know:
Biden: 'As long as we see each other not as enemies... Bob will be with us'
As he finished eulogizing Dole, Biden urged Americans to live like his old friend did.
“As long as we see each other not as enemies, but as neighbors and colleagues, as long as we remember that we’re here not to tear down, but to build up … As long as we remember that, Bob will be with us, always cracking a joke,” Biden said.
“Bob has taken his final journey,” the president added. “He’s sitting back now watching us. Now. It’s our job to start standing up for what’s right for America.”
“I salute you, my friend,” Biden concluded. “Your nation salutes you.”
'God, what courage Bob Dole had,' Biden says
President Biden eulogized Dole as a man of courage, a “proud Republican” and a “master of the Senate” who “lived by a code of honor, and he meant it.”
In recounting Dole’s time in World War II, during which he was gravely injured, Biden said the late senator was “trying to help a fallen comrade” when enemy fire “shattered his body.”
“Bob would pass in and out of consciousness, dreaming of home as he lay bleeding in the foxhole for nearly nine hours,” Biden said. Dole, he said, went on to become a congressman, a senator, husband, father and colleague.
“A genuine hero, Bob Dole,” Biden said.
“Elizabeth, it’s been said that memory is the power to gather roses in winter,” Biden said to Dole’s widow. “Bob left you with 45 years’ worth of roses.”
Of their years spent in the Senate together, Biden said he and Dole “disagreed, but we were never disagreeable with one another.”
“He could be partisan, and that was fine,” Biden said. “Americans have been partisan since Jefferson and Hamilton squared off in George Washington’s Cabinet. But like them, Bob Dole was a patriot.”
“As Bob Dole himself wrote at the end of his life, and I quote him, ‘I cannot pretend that I have not been a loyal champion of my party, but I’ve always served my country best when I did so first and foremost, as an American,’” Biden added.
“God, I loved the guy,” the president said.
'Bob Dole was one of the greatest of the Greatest Generation,' Washington National Cathedral dean says
Washington National Cathedral Dean Randolph Hollerith hailed Dole’s life and legacy. He noted that Friday’s memorial comes “only five weeks after saying farewell to another icon in our nation, Colin Powell.”
“Bob Dole was one of the greatest of the Greatest Generation, a patriot who always placed country above partisanship,” Hollerith said. He added: “This, then, isn’t goodbye, because in God’s story, death never has the last word.”
Elizabeth Dole arrives at Washington National Cathedral, where many well-known figures wait
The limousine carrying Elizabeth Dole, the widow of Bob Dole, pulled up to Washington National Cathedral, where she witnessed a brief arrival ceremony for his casket.
Inside the cathedral, many well-known figures in Washington were awaiting the start of the service, including former president Bill Clinton and former vice president Mike Pence. Pence shook hands with numerous others at the service ahead of its start.
Many current senators were also on hand, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who could be seen engaging in a spirited discussion before the arrival of Dole’s casket.
Congressional leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), soon arrived, taking seats in the same row.
Tom Hanks, who has starred in several World War II movies, will honor Dole, a veteran of that war
Tom Hanks is Hollywood’s go-to star for World War II movies, starring most famously in Steven Spielberg’s 1998 “Saving Private Ryan,” in which he played Capt. John Miller, tasked with rescuing a young soldier during the invasion of Normandy. The film, dubbed “the greatest war movie ever made” by The Washington Post, is among Hanks’s best.
Its story, in some ways, echoes Dole’s own. As a young officer in the war, Dole was injured in Italy during one of its last battles after a German shell shattered his shoulder and part of his spine. He waited for hours to be rescued, he later wrote in a memoir, lying flat on the ground in the rain, thinking about Kansas.
“It was like watching a movie of my entire life,” he wrote. Eventually, Dole was rescued and taken to a hospital, where weeks later he heard the war was over.
Most recently, Hanks starred in “Greyhound,” another World War II film, this time taking the role of a Navy captain leading a ship convoy to England. Hanks adapted the story from the novel “The Good Shepherd” by C.S. Forester, which is loosely based on actual events during the Battle of the Atlantic. The film was released in July of last year on Apple TV Plus, four months after Hanks became one of the first celebrities to contract covid-19.
“We didn’t expect a worldwide pandemic to mirror the theme and the action of the movie,” Hanks told the Associated Press of that film. “This is just about yesterday, today and tomorrow.”
Dole's casket departs the Capitol en route to Washington National Cathedral
Shortly after 10 a.m., Dole’s flag-draped casket was carried down the steps of the Capitol, where his body had been lying in state since Thursday, and placed in a waiting hearse.
The top four congressional leaders — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — observed the departure ceremony.
Former senator Elizabeth Dole (R-N.C.), Bob Dole’s widow, was escorted to a limousine that was part of the procession departing the Capitol.
The casket is now en route to Washington National Cathedral for a memorial service at which Biden, among others, are scheduled speak.
A pair of services scheduled for Dole in Kansas on Saturday
Following Friday’s ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington, Dole’s casket is scheduled to be taken to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland ahead of what is being billed as the late senator’s final home trip to Kansas.
Plans call for the flight to be greeted in Salina, Kan., by a delegation led by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat.
A pair of services are scheduled in Kansas on Saturday, one in Russell, Dole’s birthplace, the other at the State Capitol in Topeka. Those services will focus more on Dole’s contributions to the state he represented in the Senate, with speakers from both political parties.
After the second service in Kansas, Dole’s casket is scheduled to return to Washington. Details of his interment have yet to be announced.
Sen. Grassley reflects on his longtime friendship with Dole
In a Washington Post video, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) reflected on his longtime friendship with Dole. Take a look.
Balcony named for Dole offers spectacular view of his Washington
Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, the sun set across the National Mall in Washington in spectacular fashion, with the sun’s rays cutting across the scattered clouds and painting a portrait of many colors that beamed over the monuments of Lincoln and Washington, straight to the U.S. Capitol.
Nowhere in town was there a better view for that moment than the Robert J. Dole Balcony, the outdoor terrace named after the former Senate majority leader who at the moment was lying in state just down the Capitol hallways in the Rotunda.
The spectacular natural moment served as a fitting tribute to the late senator, who spent a significant amount of time on that balcony during his 10½ years as Republican leader.
He negotiated big deals there, talked with other senators and sometimes just worked on his tan, relaxing on a lounge chair looking westward to the nation’s great monuments. And, if he squinted, his imagination could take him due west to Russell, the small town in Kansas that launched him into war heroism, congressional service and eventually the 1996 GOP presidential nomination.
“I appreciate very much your call,” Dole said on June 11, 1996, as he stood on the balcony taking a congratulatory call from his opponent that year, President Bill Clinton. Dole had just delivered his retirement speech from the Senate as he prepared for the general election, then stepped onto his favorite terrace to do some media interviews.
“I’m standing out — they named this little balcony, they call it the Robert J. Dole Balcony,” Dole told Clinton. “It’s where I call it the beach, where I come out and get a little sun now and then. So we’re out here trying it out.”
As the talk continued on “Dole’s beach,” the two opponents talked about areas where they could work together, particularly on an emerging bipartisan health bill being negotiated by two of Dole’s close friends in the Senate: Nancy Kassebaum (R), his fellow Kansan; and Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.). Their call ended cordially.
“We’re real people,” Dole told a gathering of photojournalists.
On Thursday, as the sun set, a collection of senators, staff, police and VIPs who had just paid tribute to the late senator stopped and took pictures of the view from the Dole balcony.
Doug Andres, a senior aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), whose office is across the way from the balcony, snapped a picture and shared it on social media.
In the more than 25 years since Dole left, his balcony has faded from significance. Of his successors in the GOP leader’s office on the second floor of the Capitol, only Bill Frist (R-Tenn.) made much use of it during his four years as majority leader.
McConnell almost never uses the balcony, although his senior staffers sometimes hold talks out there.
On Jan. 6, the first breach of the Capitol by rioters happened directly below Dole balcony.
On his last day as senator, back in 1996, Dole took in a final look and then responded to a voice from a woman on the West Front plaza below asking where she could get into the building.
“Just tell them to let you in,” Dole said, pointing to a door below. “Of course, I can’t get them in anymore, come to think of it.”
Biden pays tribute to Dole: 'America has lost one of our greatest patriots'
Biden said Thursday that America has lost one of its greatest patriots with the death of Dole, honoring the statesman and his longtime friend as “a giant of our history” who prioritized principles over party.
Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, was lying in state Thursday in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, in a return to the heart of the place that shaped decades of his political career and where he produced much of the work that would form his legacy.
“My fellow Americans, America has lost one of our greatest patriots,” Biden said at a ceremony honoring Dole. “We may follow his wisdom, I hope, and his timeless truth — that the truth of the matter is, as divided as we are, the only way forward for democracy is unity, consensus. The only way.”
Congressional leaders pay tribute to Dole's decades in public service
At a service at the Capitol on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Dole kept true to his roots through his decades in public service and “built brighter futures for millions” of Americans.
“A son of Dust Bowl hardship who was laser-focused on food security and rural issues. A wounded warrior who spent decades carrying fellow veterans and Americans with disabilities on his shoulders,” McConnell said. “Bob was the last of the Greatest Generation to run for president, but he was never stuck in the past. His roots ran deep, but he was always looking to new horizons.”
To pay tribute to Dole was to honor someone “who redefined and elevated what it means to serve country,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in his tribute.
“By 21, Bob had given more of himself than most of us give in a lifetime,” he said, referring to the World War II wounds that nearly took Dole’s life. “Then he kept going for 77 years after that. And, my God, it was 77 years well spent.”
As she has in the days leading up to the Capitol ceremony, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) emphasized Dole’s ability to work across the aisle and his commitment to duty, civility, integrity and respect.
“Working in a bipartisan way, Senator Dole addressed hunger in America by expanding food stamps, fought for respect for people with disabilities by enshrining essential protections into the law with the [Americans With Disabilities Act] — again in a bipartisan way,” Pelosi said. “He taught us over time and all the time to respect people for what they can do and not judge them for what they cannot.”
In farewell column, Dole calls for unity, focus on shared values and experiences
During Thursday’s service at the Capitol, Biden read from a column published by The Washington Post in which Dole made a final plea for unity, writing, “I cannot pretend that I have not been a loyal champion for my party, but I always served my country best when I did so first and foremost as an American.”
The column was drafted early in 2021 with the objective of publishing it around the time of Dole’s death.
“America has never achieved greatness when Republicans and Democrats simply manage to work together or tolerate each other,” Dole wrote. “We have overcome our biggest challenges only when we focused on our shared values and experiences. These common ties form much stronger bonds than political parties.”
You can read his full column here.