President Biden hailed former senator Bob Dole as a “genuine hero,” praising his courage on the battlefield and integrity on Capitol Hill, as he spoke at a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral. Former senators Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) and Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), and Dole’s daughter, Robin Dole, are also speaking.

A public ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington is to follow as part of a second day of remembrances of the life and legacy of the Kansas Republican. Those paying tribute to Dole, a World War II veteran, at the second event will include actor Tom Hanks, NBC “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

  • At a service at the Capitol on Thursday, Biden said that America has lost one of its greatest patriots, calling Dole “a giant of our history” who prioritized principles over party.
  • Dole’s obituary in The Washington Post noted that he overcame the hardships of dust bowl Kansas during the Depression and devastating injuries in World War II to run three times for the presidency and serve more than a decade as the Senate Republican leader.
  • Additional services for Dole are planned on Saturday in Kansas, both in Russell, the late senator’s birthplace, and at the state Capitol in Topeka.
Paul Kane: Dole’s humor often hit the mark Bob Dole’s humor was dry, but it was also wickedly funny, often because his jokes spoke to a greater truth.Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), in his tribute to Dole during Thursday’s service in the Capitol Rotunda, nodded to one of his most legendary gibes, one that sticks to this day.“Bob Dole and I never worked together in the Senate, but I was not spared from his famous ribbing. Don’t worry, Bob, it’s safe to be between me and the cameras today,” Schumer said Thursday.That referred to Dole’s remark back in 1995, in an interview with the Associated Press, taking a shot at the very ambitious member of the House representing Brooklyn at the time.“The most dangerous place is between him and a camera,” Dole said of Schumer.Like so many Dole digs, this one stuck. In 2015, Emily Heil of The Washington Post did some research and discovered at least 234 mentions of the phrase “most dangerous place” in proximity to “Schumer” in a search of Nexis’s records of news stories.
