Sen. Grassley reflects on his longtime friendship with Dole
In a Washington Post video, Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) reflected on his longtime friendship with Dole. Take a look.
Balcony named for Dole offers spectacular view of his Washington
Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, the sun set across the National Mall in Washington in spectacular fashion, with the sun’s rays cutting across the scattered clouds and painting a portrait of many colors that beamed over the monuments of Lincoln and Washington, straight to the U.S. Capitol.
Nowhere in town was there a better view for that moment than the Robert J. Dole Balcony, the outdoor terrace named after the former Senate majority leader who at the moment was lying in state just down the Capitol hallways in the Rotunda.
The spectacular natural moment served as a fitting tribute to the late senator, who spent a significant amount of time on that balcony during his 10½ years as Republican leader.
He negotiated big deals there, talked with other senators and sometimes just worked on his tan, relaxing on a lounge chair looking westward to the nation’s great monuments. And, if he squinted, his imagination could take him due west to Russell, the small town in Kansas that launched him into war heroism, congressional service and eventually the 1996 GOP presidential nomination.
“I appreciate very much your call,” Dole said on June 11, 1996, as he stood on the balcony taking a congratulatory call from his opponent that year, President Bill Clinton. Dole had just delivered his retirement speech from the Senate as he prepared for the general election, then stepped onto his favorite terrace to do some media interviews.
“I’m standing out — they named this little balcony, they call it the Robert J. Dole Balcony,” Dole told Clinton. “It’s where I call it the beach, where I come out and get a little sun now and then. So we’re out here trying it out.”
As the talk continued on “Dole’s beach,” the two opponents talked about areas where they could work together, particularly on an emerging bipartisan health bill being negotiated by two of Dole’s close friends in the Senate: Nancy Kassebaum (R), his fellow Kansan; and Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass.). Their call ended cordially.
“We’re real people,” Dole told a gathering of photojournalists.
On Thursday, as the sun set, a collection of senators, staff, police and VIPs who had just paid tribute to the late senator stopped and took pictures of the view from the Dole balcony.
Doug Andres, a senior aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), whose office is across the way from the balcony, snapped a picture and shared it on social media.
In the more than 25 years since Dole left, his balcony has faded from significance. Of his successors in the GOP leader’s office on the second floor of the Capitol, only Bill Frist (R-Tenn.) made much use of it during his four years as majority leader.
McConnell almost never uses the balcony, although his senior staffers sometimes hold talks out there.
On Jan. 6, the first breach of the Capitol by rioters happened directly below Dole balcony.
On his last day as senator, back in 1996, Dole took in a final look and then responded to a voice from a woman on the West Front plaza below asking where she could get into the building.
“Just tell them to let you in,” Dole said, pointing to a door below. “Of course, I can’t get them in anymore, come to think of it.”
Biden pays tribute to Dole: 'America has lost one of our greatest patriots'
Biden said Thursday that America has lost one of its greatest patriots with the death of Dole, honoring the statesman and his longtime friend as “a giant of our history” who prioritized principles over party.
Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, was lying in state Thursday in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, in a return to the heart of the place that shaped decades of his political career and where he produced much of the work that would form his legacy.
“My fellow Americans, America has lost one of our greatest patriots,” Biden said at a ceremony honoring Dole. “We may follow his wisdom, I hope, and his timeless truth — that the truth of the matter is, as divided as we are, the only way forward for democracy is unity, consensus. The only way.”
Congressional leaders pay tribute to Dole's decades in public service
At a service at the Capitol on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Dole kept true to his roots through his decades in public service and “built brighter futures for millions” of Americans.
“A son of Dust Bowl hardship who was laser-focused on food security and rural issues. A wounded warrior who spent decades carrying fellow veterans and Americans with disabilities on his shoulders,” McConnell said. “Bob was the last of the Greatest Generation to run for president, but he was never stuck in the past. His roots ran deep, but he was always looking to new horizons.”
To pay tribute to Dole was to honor someone “who redefined and elevated what it means to serve country,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in his tribute.
“By 21, Bob had given more of himself than most of us give in a lifetime,” he said, referring to the World War II wounds that nearly took Dole’s life. “Then he kept going for 77 years after that. And, my God, it was 77 years well spent.”
As she has in the days leading up to the Capitol ceremony, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) emphasized Dole’s ability to work across the aisle and his commitment to duty, civility, integrity and respect.
“Working in a bipartisan way, Senator Dole addressed hunger in America by expanding food stamps, fought for respect for people with disabilities by enshrining essential protections into the law with the [Americans With Disabilities Act] — again in a bipartisan way,” Pelosi said. “He taught us over time and all the time to respect people for what they can do and not judge them for what they cannot.”
In farewell column, Dole calls for unity, focus on shared values and experiences
During Thursday’s service at the Capitol, Biden read from a column published by The Washington Post in which Dole made a final plea for unity, writing, “I cannot pretend that I have not been a loyal champion for my party, but I always served my country best when I did so first and foremost as an American.”
The column was drafted early in 2021 with the objective of publishing it around the time of Dole’s death.
“America has never achieved greatness when Republicans and Democrats simply manage to work together or tolerate each other,” Dole wrote. “We have overcome our biggest challenges only when we focused on our shared values and experiences. These common ties form much stronger bonds than political parties.”
You can read his full column here.