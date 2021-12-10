Remembrances of the life and legacy of former senator Bob Dole (R-Kan.) continue Friday, with an invitation-only memorial service at Washington National Cathedral and a public ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington.

Speakers at the storied cathedral include President Biden, former senators Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) and Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), and Dole’s daughter, Robin Dole. Those paying tribute to Dole, a World War II veteran, at the second event include actor Tom Hanks, NBC “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Here’s what to know:

  • At a service at the Capitol on Thursday, Biden said that America has lost one of its greatest patriots, calling Dole “a giant of our history” who prioritized principles over party.
  • Dole’s obituary in The Washington Post noted that he overcame the hardships of dust bowl Kansas during the Depression and devastating injuries in World War II to run three times for the presidency and serve more than a decade as the Senate Republican leader.
  • Additional services for Dole are planned on Saturday in Kansas, both in Russell, the late senator’s birthplace, and at the state Capitol in Topeka.
  • You can view photos spanning Dole’s life and career here.