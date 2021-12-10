But another major source of planet-warming emissions in the United States — buildings — is poised to get some love from policymakers in the coming weeks.
At the national level, Democrats in Congress are racing to pass the Build Back Better Act, which contains important but overlooked provisions that would slash carbon emissions from buildings across the country, from homes and hotels to skyscrapers and schools.
At the local level, New York City — home to more than 1 million structures — is on the cusp of becoming the latest city to ban natural gas hookups in new buildings. The city council plans to vote next week on the ambitious legislation, which is widely expected to pass.
Burning fossil fuels for electricity in buildings accounts for roughly 13 percent of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, although some experts put that figure even higher.
The developments on Capitol Hill and in New York are welcome news to Ben Evans, the federal legislative director at the U.S. Green Building Council, an advocacy group.
"Buildings and efficiency are so undervalued in the climate discussion," Evans told The Climate 202. "You hear a ton about the transportation sector being the leading carbon emitter. But buildings are barely behind it, and probably ahead of it, depending on how you count embodied carbon. So it's just a huge part of the puzzle."
Building back better — literally
Democrats' nearly $2 trillion climate and social spending bill, dubbed the Build Back Better Act, contains several provisions to decarbonize buildings. Here's a quick breakdown, according to our review of the legislative text and conversations with Hill staffers:
- A $6.25 billion home electrification program would provide rebates to homeowners who replace fossil-fuel-fired appliances with new electric appliances. For example, homeowners could swap out a fossil fuel furnace for an electric heat pump, or they could ditch a gas stove for an induction cooktop.
- A $6.25 billion home energy efficiency program would dole out additional rebates to homeowners who make energy efficiency retrofits, such as by adding insulation or installing solar panels. The program would also provide funding to train contractors to do this type of retrofitting.
- A $500 million critical facility modernization program would provide a bucket of money that schools or municipal buildings could dip into to reduce their energy use.
- A $300 million grant program at the Department of Energy would help states and municipalities adopt the latest building codes, as well as zero-energy building codes.
These provisions could make it up to $10,000 cheaper for Americans to convert their homes from fossil-fuel-based to electricity-based heating and cooling, according to a fact sheet from the Sierra Club.
A senior House Democratic aide expressed confidence that these provisions would meet the rules for reconciliation — a special budget process that allows Democrats to bypass a GOP filibuster.
“We've been working very closely with the Senate to make sure these meet all the reconciliation requirements," said the aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly describe the deliberations.
The Big Apple goes big on buildings
Meanwhile, the New York City Council is expected to vote next week on legislation to ban natural gas hookups in new construction.
- The bill requires new buildings less than seven stories to go electric by Jan. 1, 2024, and taller ones after July 1, 2027. Construction projects that get permits approved before those dates will be exempt.
- Gas stoves can release indoor air pollution linked to asthma, other respiratory illnesses and premature death. Research shows that people of color are disproportionately exposed to fine particulate matter pollution — known as PM 2.5 — associated with residential gas combustion.
Pete Sikora, climate and inequality campaigns director at New York Communities for Change, one of the groups that pushed for the bill, told The Climate 202 that the measure will protect the planet and the health of millions of New Yorkers.
"It's nice to live in a building that doesn't kill you," Sikora said.
Industry pushback
Across the country, the natural gas industry has lobbied heavily against gas bans, going so far as to pay Instagram influencers to gush over gas stoves, Mother Jones reported.
In New York, the utility company National Grid has expressed concerns about the ban. At a hearing last month, Bryan Grimaldi, the company's vice president of corporate affairs, testified that the bill could raise energy costs for low-income customers.
Asked for comment, National Grid spokeswoman Karen Young said in an email: “National Grid supports New York State’s and the City’s climate laws. As a company that serves communities across the state, we have outlined our own commitment through our Net Zero Plan and clean energy investments that ensures that no customers are left behind during this transition.”
Sen. Cantwell pushes for a hydropower tax credit
A tax credit for hydropower was dropped from the version of the Build Back Better Act that passed the House, but Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) is pushing to add the 30 percent investment tax credit to upgrade aging dams.
"There is no way to reach a net-zero electricity sector without maintaining our existing hydropower resources, so I am continuing to fight to include this measure in the Build Back Better package," Cantwell, who chairs the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said in a statement to The Climate 202.
A Senate Democratic aide told The Climate 202 that Senate backers of hydropower unsuccessfully lobbied the House Ways and Means Committee to add the incentive. Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), whose panel oversees tax policy in the chamber, told reporters Wednesday that he was “working closely” with Cantwell to include the credit.
“How can you ‘build back better’ if you don’t value hydropower as an essential part of a climate solution?” Malcolm Woolf, president and CEO of the National Hydropower Association, said in an email. “As the nation’s second largest source of renewable electricity, the existing hydropower fleet shouldn’t be on the outside of reconciliation looking in.”
Methane fee maneuvers
Meanwhile, a person familiar with the matter expressed optimism that a methane fee would remain in the bill, despite opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.).
“From the perspective of Manchin, it's not an existential threat to West Virginia,” said the person, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. "It's not meant to lead to the death of coal or the death of fossil fuels. It's just meant to reward good actors in the industry."
Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) added in a statement to The Climate 202: “After working with my colleagues, I’m feeling confident about our ability to get this over the finish line.”
A Build Back Better provision requires state transportation departments to cut emissions
A controversial provision in the Build Back Better Act would reward state transportation departments that successfully slash carbon emissions, while penalizing those that do not, The Post’s Ian Duncan reports.
“To its supporters, the proposal — set forth in a few dozen lines in the mammoth budget bill — is an overdue acknowledgment that decisions about transportation infrastructure shape how much carbon people emit as they get around," Duncan writes. “But its opponents say it is unfair to single out transportation departments, while setting standards that could be unattainable in rural areas.”
Pressure points
New artificial intelligence tool detects climate misinformation
A new machine learning algorithm flags sites that present false or misleading information on climate change, The Post’s Kasha Patel reports. The team behind the algorithm was able to analyze more than 250,000 documents from 1998 to 2020 on the sites of conservative think tanks and contrarian blogs.
They found that in recent years, attacks often targeted climate scientists and the feasibility of climate solutions. That marks a shift from the 2000s, when much of the misinformation was about the greenhouse effect, one team member told The Post.
Climate solutions
Tropical forests can recover remarkably quickly from deforestation
Research published Thursday in the journal Science shows that abandoned, deforested land can recover its soil fertility in less than a decade, The Post’s Tik Root reports.
“I was totally surprised how quickly it went,” Lourens Poorter, an ecologist at Wageningen University in the Netherlands and lead author of the paper, told The Post. “These forests can recover very fast and they can do it by themselves.”
But that doesn’t give people “a license to kill,” Poorter emphasized. Older growth forests store much more carbon dioxide than new-growth forests. The study found that it took more than a century for the species makeup of the forests and their overall biomass — and thus their carbon storage ability — to fully return.
The power grid
Nebraska becomes first red state to target 100% clean electricity
The board of directors of the Nebraska Public Power District, the largest electric utility in the state, voted yesterday to adopt a goal of achieving a net-zero emissions electricity sector by 2050, Grist's Zoya Teirstein reports. Nebraska is the first Republican-led state to endorse such a goal, although the plan is nonbinding.
Viral
While promoting the movie “Don't Look Up” on comedian Jimmy Fallon's show, actor Jonah Hill urged Congress to pass a bill requiring President Biden to declare a national climate emergency.
