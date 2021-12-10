“The BBBA [Build Back Better Act] includes several provisions that would lower prescription drug costs for people with Medicare and private insurance and reduce drug spending by the federal government and private payers,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. “The provisions would allow the federal government to negotiate prices for some high-cost drugs covered under Medicare; require inflation rebates to limit annual increases in drug prices in Medicare and private insurance; cap out-of-pocket spending for Medicare Part D enrollees along with other Part D benefit changes; limit monthly co-pays for insulin to $35 for people with Medicare and private insurance; improve coverage of adult vaccines in Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP; and repeal the Trump Administration’s drug rebate rule.”