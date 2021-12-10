Now, delays to FCC nominee Gigi Sohn’s confirmation, the appointment that would break the 2-2 split at the agency, mean the deadlock likely will extend into next year.
Sohn was notably absent from the agenda of a crucial upcoming meeting, held by the panel needed to advance her nomination to the Senate floor. Senate Commerce Committee spokeswoman Tricia Enright said the panel omitted Sohn because lawmakers wanted more time to meet with her, as reported earlier by Politico.
Sohn has emerged as perhaps Biden’s most controversial tech or telecom nominee, facing strong opposition from Senate Republicans. Republicans have pointed to Sohn’s past critical statements about Fox News to claim she’s “hyperpartisan,” a charge Sohn and her allies have pushed back on.
Despite the GOP uproar, Democrats could still advance and confirm Sohn along a party-line vote — if only they could find the time.
Barring last-minute changes to the meeting’s agenda or the Senate’s legislative calendar, the decision to leave her off the agenda next week leaves lawmakers with little-to-no time to confirm Sohn and lock in a long-sought FCC majority before the end of the year.
That means it would take even longer for the agency’s Democratic leadership to kick into gear its most aggressive proposals, including restoring the Obama-era net neutrality rules that dictate that Internet providers should treat all Web traffic equally. The delay could also have a spillover effect on their efforts to make accessing the Internet easier and more affordable nationwide.
Sohn’s nomination is facing a fresh hurdle: the panel’s top Republican is calling for the committee to pump the brakes and vet her more closely for potential conflicts of interest.
Republicans have voiced concern over her past role sitting on the board of Locast, a nonprofit television streaming service that shut down after facing allegations it violated copyright laws.
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), the top Republican on the Senate’s intellectual property panel, has called Sohn an “anti-copyright activist” and urged Biden to withdraw her nomination.
Sohn addressed the matter at her confirmation hearing. “I take very seriously allegations of bias, and I’ve been working very closely with the Office of Government Ethics to make sure I have no conflicts and I have no predetermined biases,” she said, adding that her work with Locast wouldn’t bias her “in any way.”
Republicans aren’t satisfied. “The decision to delay the committee’s vote on Ms. Sohn’s nomination highlights the seriousness of the issues surrounding the specific parameters of her ethics agreement,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), the ranking member on the Senate Commerce Committee, said Thursday.
He added that more thorough vetting “should be a prerequisite for further consideration by the committee.”
Wicker claimed both he and Senate Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) had asked staff “to obtain more information from ethics officials at the FCC and within the Biden administration about the scope of work from which she would be required to recuse herself, if confirmed.” Enright called the statement “false.”
“Senator Cantwell did not ask her staff to obtain more information from ethics officials at the FCC,” Enright said in a statement.
The White House also rebuffed Wicker’s remarks, pointing to commitments Sohn has already made to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, an independent federal agency that vets nominees for potential conflicts of interest.
“Gigi Sohn is extremely qualified for the position, and the White House continues to strongly back her nomination,” White House spokesman Chris Meagher said. “This is without merit — Gigi has already agreed to very strong ethics protections, and we’re confident she’ll be confirmed.”
Sohn and spokespeople for the FCC did not respond to requests for comment.
Even if Senate Republicans don’t convince any Democrats that their concerns have merit, their tactics could still drag out the confirmation process even more.
It would be the latest leadership setback for the FCC, which also operated for most of the year without a designated permanent chair. Some advocates have argued that the lack of a long-term leader, coupled with the partisan split, have led to a lost year of policymaking.
Jessica Rosenworcel, then-acting chair, was elevated to the permanent role by Biden in late October and reconfirmed to the commission by the Senate on Tuesday. Another key telecom nominee, Biden’s pick to lead the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, Alan Davidson, is set to be considered by Senate Commerce next week.
For Sohn, more delays mean more time in the Senate and less time at the FCC.
Our top tabs
Two powerful Senate Democrats are calling on regulators to investigate whether Facebook misled customers and investors
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who chairs the banking subcommittee on economic policy, asked the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission to look into whether top Facebook executives knew that it “meaningfully and consistently inflated” a key advertising metric, Cat Zakrzewski reports. Warren’s letter came on the heels of a similar letter by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), the chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, who called on the Federal Trade Commission to look into whether the company misled its advertising customers.
“Taken together, the letters underscore the intensity of the continued fallout in Washington over [Facebook whistleblower Frances] Haugen’s allegations and emphasize a possible path, with lawmakers turning to federal enforcers,” Cat writes. “Both letters cite complaints that Whistleblower Aid, a law firm representing Haugen, submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission and shared with Congress.”
The Oversight Board met with Facebook whistleblower Sophie Zhang
Thomas Hughes, the director of the Oversight Board administration, told my colleagues Elizabeth Dwoskin and Cat Zakrzewski after a meeting with Washington Post reporters and editors that the body met with Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist. Zhang is known for writing a detailed memo and for sharing documents about how the company failed to address political manipulation and hate speech around the globe.
Hughes declined to share what was discussed at the meeting, beyond shared concerns about the company’s international operations. He said Zhang had not shared any documents with the company. Zhang confirmed the meeting took place but also declined to say what was discussed.
Hughes said it was “very important” for the board to meet with former employees to verify information it gets from Facebook.
“The board avails itself of different sets of independent expertise,” he said. “The board looks at these individuals in the same light. They have a lot of experience to share and knowledge to put on the table, and the board wants to avail itself to that.”
The meeting underscores the board’s willingness to meet with some of Facebook’s most prominent critics. The board has also announced that it plans to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen. Hughes said that meeting would happen “quite soon.”
Daybook
- The Center for Democracy and Technology and the Charles Koch Institute host the fifth annual Future of Speech Online event from Tuesday to Thursday.
- The Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust committee holds a hearing on the impact of monopolization and consolidation on U.S. innovation on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.