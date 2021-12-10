Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who chairs the banking subcommittee on economic policy, asked the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission to look into whether top Facebook executives knew that it “meaningfully and consistently inflated” a key advertising metric, Cat Zakrzewski reports. Warren’s letter came on the heels of a similar letter by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), the chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, who called on the Federal Trade Commission to look into whether the company misled its advertising customers.