Back in February, Johnson used a congressional hearing to promote highly speculative claims about this. The claims came from an employee of a right-wing think tank founded by someone who once argued that Barack Obama might be a secret Muslim, and the man argued that people present before the Capitol riot looked and acted like potential provocateurs. The evidence: Some “obviously didn’t fit in” and displayed “awkward” body language and/or didn’t show much enthusiasm. Some young people wore MAGA hats, but the hats were backward. He described them as people “I presumed to be antifa or other leftist agitators,” with no evidence besides inference.