The other option is that the amateur sleuths — and the former president who loves them — don’t actually know what they’re talking about.
On Thursday evening, Donald Trump’s “Save America” political action committee shared a news item aimed at reinforcing Trump’s endlessly sprawling and completely diaphanous claims of rampant fraud in the 2020 election. In case you missed it, the message blared a “HUGE” news story: “Wisconsin Election Hearing Reveals 119,283 ‘Active Voters’ Who Have Been Registered For Over 100 Years!”
Then the first red flag (a red flag so big it could completely envelop the planet Mars): the claim pointed to a story at the conspiracy website Gateway Pundit.
You’ll remember Gateway Pundit. Earlier this year, it promised to pay $10,000 to anyone who could debunk a pattern of voter fraud it alleged. So I carved out three minutes of time and did so; the promised compensation has yet to materialize. But you get the point: Gateway Pundit, like Trump, is in the business of elevating nonsense. Trump does it to soothe the frustration of his election loss; the website does it to get attention from people like Donald Trump.
The Gateway Pundit’s report, such as it was, was based on a tweet from Trump’s own spokeswoman, Liz Harrington. She tweeted a snippet of a hearing from Wisconsin.
Here we’ll point out that the results of the 2020 election in Wisconsin have been scrutinized and upheld time and time again. Most recently, a review of the election conducted by a conservative group found no evidence of fraud, as it made clear in a report released this week. Those who consider the question with objectivity come to a unanimous determination. Those who are looking for weird things to amplify, though, always manage to pick out some readily explainable detail and misrepresent it.
As was the case with the clip elevated by Harrington.
“The thing that caught the eye is that there are nine that have been registered for more than 120 years,” the purported expert, software engineer Jeff O’Donnell, explained, “and 119,283 that have been registered between 110 and 119 years.”
There you go. That’s the claim. But then:
“The reason for that number, when we dug in more,” he continues, “is that there are 119,000 and change voters who have an application date of Jan. 1, 1918. We have heard that that number is a — perhaps a placeholder for information that is not available.”
Oh, you heard that, did you? Did you hear it from the state of Wisconsin, which has addressed this issue directly? From its website:
“Individuals and advocacy groups reporting that a 1/1/1900 date of birth or a 1/1/1918 registration date for a voter in WisVote is a sign of fraud, hacking or some other irregularity that impacted an election are unfortunately contributing to misinformation about Wisconsin elections, based on a lack of understanding of how SVRS and WisVote came into existence more than 15 years ago.”
What happened is bureaucracy. Before 2005, many counties in the state maintained their own voter rolls. Municipalities with fewer than 5,000 people didn’t even require registration. So a lot of people who were voting at that point didn’t have information like birth dates associated with their records. When the state put together a unified system for registration following the passage of the Help America Vote Act of 2002, it used the placeholders above to complete voter profiles.
“As of fall 2021 there are still about 3,700 active voter records that contain default information for date of birth,” the state reports. “In addition, about 120,000 records exist in the system with a default date of voter registration.” Or: 119,000 and change.
L2, a voter data firm, correctly registers those voters as having unknown birth dates. Liz Harrington and her boss, however, would prefer to depict them as Mystery Voters, somehow part of the big nebulous conspiracy that Trump alleges but can never prove.
Again, though, step back. Trump is apparently asking you to believe that someone intent on committing wide-scale fraud was tripped up by deciding to generate tens of thousands of fake voters, all of whom were about 120 years old last year. They were flawlessly adept at submitting undetectable votes on behalf of those people but somehow incapable of considering that there aren’t a lot of 120-year-olds out there.
It is possible — possible! — that Trump is willfully misleading people on this point. Something to think about.