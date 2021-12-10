You’ll remember Gateway Pundit. Earlier this year, it promised to pay $10,000 to anyone who could debunk a pattern of voter fraud it alleged. So I carved out three minutes of time and did so; the promised compensation has yet to materialize. But you get the point: Gateway Pundit, like Trump, is in the business of elevating nonsense. Trump does it to soothe the frustration of his election loss; the website does it to get attention from people like Donald Trump.