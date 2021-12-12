Summarizing his time as host of the show, Wallace said he had covered five presidential elections and interviewed every president since George H.W. Bush. He noted that he had also interviewed world leaders, including France’s Emmanuel Macron and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
“And I’ve gotten to spend Sunday mornings with you. It may sound corny, but I feel we’ve built a community here,” he said. “There’s a lot you can do on Sundays. The fact you’ve chosen to spend this hour with us is something I cherish.”
Wallace did not elaborate on why he had decided to leave Fox after 18 years except to say that he wanted to “go beyond politics.”
“I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in,” Wallace said. “I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out. And so — for the last time, dear friends — that’s it for today. Have a great week.”
A replacement for Wallace as host of “Fox News Sunday” has not yet been announced.
“We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years,” Fox spokeswoman Caley Cronin said in a statement. “The legacy of 'Fox News Sunday’ will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named.”