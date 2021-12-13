The NOAA’s data show a marked increase in the number of tornadoes in recent decades relative to previous years. From 1950 to 1989, an average of about 700 tornadoes were recorded each year, killing an average of 94 people. From 1990 to 2019, there were an average of 1,200 a year, an increase in part due to improved technology but also due to inconsistencies in how data were collected and tornadoes reported. Technology, like better forecasting and warning tools, has also helped lower the number of deaths; on average, 68 people died in tornadoes during the 1990 to 2019 period.