Trump was still speaking at his rally on the Ellipse south of the White House when the first barricade was breached on the west front of the Capitol. Even as he was telling his audience that “when you catch somebody in a fraud, you’re allowed to go by very different rules” and that “we must stop this deal and then we must ensure that such outrageous election fraud never happens again, can never be allowed to happen again,” protesters were already approaching the building from within the perimeter that had already been established. Less than 10 minutes after he told the audience that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Capitol Police were reporting injuries.