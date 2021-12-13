Members of Congress, the press and others wrote to Mark Meadows as the attack was underway.

One text Mr. Meadows received said, quote, “We are under siege here at the Capitol.”

Another, quote, “They have breached the Capitol.”

In a third: “Mark, protesters are literally storming the Capitol. Breaking windows on doors. Rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?”

A fourth: “There’s an armed standoff at the House Chamber door.”

And another, from someone inside the Capitol: “We are all helpless.”

Dozens of texts, including from Trump administration officials, urged immediate action by the president.

Quote, “POTUS has to come out firmly and tell the protesters to dissipate. Someone is going to get killed.”

In another: “Mark, he needs to stop this now.”

A third, in all caps: “TELL THEM TO GO HOME.”

A fourth: “POTUS needs to calm this ... down.”