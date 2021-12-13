It wasn’t the only part of Miller’s comments on the Capitol riot that shifted in a more sympathetic direction toward his former boss. Miller had previously said in comments to Vice News that it was “pretty much definitive” that the riot wouldn’t have happened if not for Trump’s Jan. 6 speech that preceded it — suggesting that Trump had indeed incited the riot. But in his later testimony, he suggested that he was only referring to Trump supporters marching toward the Capitol — and not necessarily breaking into it — even though his initial comment had included both. Miller acknowledged that he had “reassessed” his view of the situation.