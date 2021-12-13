While Republicans have long opposed mask and vaccine requirements and argued against other coronavirus mitigation measures, even some prominent Democrats are moving in a similar direction. Two Senate Democrats voted against President Biden’s vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses last week, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) this weekend signaled that he won’t mandate masks statewide, saying: “We see it as the end of the medical emergency. Frankly, people who want to be protected [have gotten vaccinated]. Those who get sick, it’s almost entirely their own darn fault.”