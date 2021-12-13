“‘Sesame Street,’ which premiered in 1969, was the project of Joan Ganz Cooney, a TV executive who was originally more interested in the civil rights movement than in education but came to see the connection between the two. ‘The people who control the system read,’ she once said, ‘and the people who make it in the system read.’ And she believed that the best way to get the kids of the 1960s to read, paradoxically, was through TV,” the NYT's chief television critic James Poniewozik writes.