When it comes to Americans who refuse to get coronavirus vaccines, President Biden hasn’t been shy about expressing frustration. But he can’t hold a candle to a fellow Democrat, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who recently declared “it’s your fault” if you’re unvaccinated and hospitalized.
It’s not the first time Polis has delivered a blunt message about the pandemic, but it’s notable for the timing. The surge of the delta variant has filled hospitals coast to coast and still swells the American death toll by more than 1,000 people daily. And there are growing signs of public exhaustion with strict responses: Parental anger at school closures helped Republican Glenn Youngkin win Virginia’s gubernatorial race. American politics may increasingly be defined by how candidates and elected leaders channel those frustrations.
Since the arrival of the omicron variant, Biden has avoided adding new requirements for mask-wearing requirements or vaccinations, in what some allies see as an acknowledgment of the weary mood nearly two years after the coronavirus first hit American shores, prompting lockdowns and school closures.
“The fatigue is high, as well as the mental-health impact,” John Anzalone, a Democratic pollster who advised Biden’s presidential campaign, told the Wall Street Journal last week. “People are in a mentality of how to live with Covid.”
‘It’s really your own darn fault'
Polis’s latest frank comments came in an interview Friday with Colorado Public Radio’s Ryan Warner, host of Colorado Matters, in which the former congressman said widespread access to effective vaccines means “the end of the medical emergency” posed by the pandemic.
“Everybody had more than enough opportunity to get vaccinated,” Polis told Warner, adding: “At this point, if you haven't been vaccinated, it's really your own darn fault.” And “those who get sick, it's almost entirely their own darn fault.”
The White House did not detail Biden’s position on telling unvaccinated people it’s their fault if they get sick, but officials noted the president shares the frustration of Americans who are tired of the pandemic. Biden has required mask-wearing on trains and planes and tried to impose vaccine mandates, though his broadest effort to force Americans to get their shot(s) has been blocked in federal court.
In September, as he unveiled sweeping new vaccine mandates, Biden took direct aim at Americans who refuse to get their shot(s). “We’ve been patient,” he said. “But our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us.” He has also blamed “Neanderthal thinking” for lifting mask mandates and charged social media platforms amplifying disinformation are “killing people.” Earlier this month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki blamed Republicans for extending the pandemic.
Politics has shaded every part of America’s response to covid. In December 2021, Republicans are far less likely to be vaccinated than Democrats are and, correspondingly, more likely to die.
Declaring the pandemic is done with wouldn’t be a surprise if it came from a Republican. Former president Donald Trump publicly played down the coronavirus from the moment it reached American shores, and some of his acolytes today say it’s over for “Real America.”
But Polis is a Democrat, and his remarks came as he explained to Warner why Colorado would not seek to impose statewide mask mandates.
“You know, public health [officials] don’t get to tell people what to wear; that's just not their job,” Polis said. “You don't tell people what to wear. You don't tell people to wear a jacket when they go out in winter and force them to [wear it]. If they get frostbite, it's their own darn fault.”
In her write-up of the interview, CPR’s Michelle P. Fulcher noted: “Meanwhile, Colorado continues to see a rise in hospitalizations and deaths among unvaccinated patients. With the state’s healthcare system overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients and staffing shortages, public health officials are worried another surge of infections may overwhelm already overworked hospitals and medical staff. And the emergence of the omicron variant in the state has introduced more uncertainty into the fight against the pandemic.”
(The governor’s office later issued a statement clarifying that he supported local leaders who take steps like mask mandates to mitigate the spread of the virus, and was only talking about state-level officials. The statement also encouraged mask-wearing and vaccinations.)
Polis isn’t the only governor to take a sharp tone with unvaccinated Americans, some of whom have made it a point of political pride to refuse the shot. In September, Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) declared: “You don't need to die and you don't need to get sick to make a point.”
Polis’s remarks did not address the possibility that a fully vaccinated Coloradan could be turned away from getting critical care because a hospital is full of covid cases — an area in which “your fault” can become “my problem.”
Back in October, though, the governor said he hoped the public would learn from the plight of unvaccinated Coloradans in hospitals.
“Some won’t even make it, some will die. Some will make it, but it will be a harrowing few days and weeks,” he said. “We wish them well in their recovery, but we also wish their misery helps get the message out about why people need to be vaccinated.”
And back in May, he anticipated Biden’s message that America is living through a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
“The pandemic is not yet over,” Polis said. “But if you are vaccinated, it is largely over for you.”
Israeli airstrikes in Syria targeted chemical weapons facilities, officials say
“Israeli officials ordered the raid, and a similar one a year earlier, based on intelligence suggesting that Syria’s government was acquiring chemical precursors and other supplies needed to rebuild the chemical-weapons capability that it had ostensibly given up eight years ago, according to four current and former U.S. and Western intelligence officials with access to sensitive intelligence at the time of the strikes,” Joby Warrick and Souad Mekhennet report.
- “The attacks reflected grave concerns that arose within Israeli intelligence agencies beginning two years ago, after a successful attempt by Syria’s military to import a key chemical that can be used to make deadly sarin nerve agent.”
Democrats’ plan to cap insulin prices faces GOP threat, skeptical advocates
“If you’re one of those Americans that are paying too much for insulin, my ‘Build Back Better’ plan is going to change that … because we’re going to guarantee you pay no more than $35 a month,” President Biden said last week.
“But it’s a pledge Democrats may be unable to keep, as they seek to speed their massive social spending package to the Senate floor for a vote, which could happen as soon as this month. Senate Republicans are eyeing a procedural move to prevent the insulin cap from applying to privately insured Americans, seeking to deny Democrats a talking point heading into next year’s midterm elections — even if it means that some patients will go without relief,” Dan Diamond reports.
As U.S. nears 800,000 virus deaths, 1 of every 100 older Americans has perished
“Seventy-five percent of people who have died of the virus in the United States — or about 600,000 of the nearly 800,000 who have perished so far — have been 65 or older. One in 100 older Americans has died from the virus. For people younger than 65, that ratio is closer to 1 in 1,400,” the New York Times's Julie Bosman, Amy Harmon and Albert Sun report.
Fed to pivot on inflation fears in the face of another uncertain year
“The U.S. Federal Reserve, stung by persistently high inflation and encouraged by lower-than-expected unemployment, is set on Wednesday to chart a path of higher interest rates next year as policymakers show their hands on just how soon and how much they think borrowing costs will need to increase to keep the economy on an even keel,” Reuters's Lindsay Dunsmuir reports.
Manchin cites a blind trust to justify climate votes. But much income from his family’s coal company isn’t covered.
“In Sen. Joe Manchin III’s hilly West Virginia home county, his family’s business has made millions by taking waste coal from long-abandoned mines and selling it to a power plant that emits air pollution at a higher rate than any other plant in the state,” Michael Kranish and Anna Phillips report.
“That enterprise could have taken a hit under a key part of President Biden’s climate agenda, a $150 billion plan to push coal plants toward cleaner energy. One lawmaker, though, played a central role in killing that proposal: Manchin, who has earned hundreds of thousands of dollars annually from the family coal company while using his role as a Democratic swing vote in a 50-50 Senate to dictate Biden’s policies.”
- An undersized blind trust: “Contrary to his public statements, documents filed by the senator show the blind trust is much too small to account for all his reported earnings from the coal company, as of his latest financial disclosure report, which covers 2020 and was filed in May.”
- Ethical quandaries: “If Manchin’s coal interests are not in a blind trust, ethics experts said, it calls into question the impartiality of a senator who in October forced Biden to drop the plan in his Build Back Better bill to phase out the same kinds of coal plants that are key to his family company’s profitability.”
- So is it legal? “It is legal for Manchin to make millions of dollars from his coal interests even as he chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and legislates on matters affecting the industry. That is because members of Congress are not required to divest their assets to avoid a potential industry conflict.”
A ‘Conflicted Congress’
Business Insider launched its "Conflicted Congress" project today, which “reveals the depths of lawmakers’ conflicts-of-interest, potential self-dealing, and disregard for a decade-old law designed to prevent corruption at the highest levels of American government.”
The key findings: “Dozens of federal lawmakers and at least 182 top congressional staffers are violating a federal conflict-of-interest law known as the STOCK Act. Others are failing to avoid clashes between their personal finances and public duties.”
The first six of the project's installments are now live, with more than 20 other stories slated to publish throughout the week. A few headlines:
Harris announces private-sector investments as she seeks to address migration from Central America
“Vice President Harris on Monday announced new investment commitments from an array of private companies to help address the root causes of migration from Central America, aiding her efforts on a daunting task on which she has been longing to show progress,” John Wagner reports.
Biden to sign executive order to improve ‘customer’ experience when accessing government services
“President Biden on Monday will sign an executive order seeking to streamline and modernize a vast array of government services that directly affect Americans, such as claiming retirement benefits, renewing passports and filing taxes,” John Wagner reports.
Many people with disabilities are paid just pennies. Build Back Better could help end that
“A little-known provision in the Build Back Better Act being negotiated in Congress could help catalyze the full federal repeal of the subminimum wage for people with disabilities. The proposed legislation would incentivize states to move away from the subminimum wage by providing grant funding to help companies offer those workers jobs alongside the rest of their workforce — paying minimum wage or higher,” the 19th’s Chabeli Carrazana, Sara Luterman report.
Biden admin reveals 60 finalists for $1B in economic grants
“There were 529 applicants for the grants. That means roughly 11% of submissions made it to the next round, which will ultimately choose 20 to 30 regional coalitions for up to $100 million in grants that could shape manufacturing, clean energy and life sciences hubs around the country. Twelve of the finalists were from places tied to the coal industry,” the Associated Press’s Josh Boak reports.
South and the Midwest tornados, visualized
“The vicious centerpiece was a monster supercell that carved an hours-long, 250-mile path from eastern Arkansas to western Kentucky. At least 70 people were killed in Kentucky alone,” our colleagues report.
‘Sesame Street’ was always political
“‘Sesame Street,’ which premiered in 1969, was the project of Joan Ganz Cooney, a TV executive who was originally more interested in the civil rights movement than in education but came to see the connection between the two. ‘The people who control the system read,’ she once said, ‘and the people who make it in the system read.’ And she believed that the best way to get the kids of the 1960s to read, paradoxically, was through TV,” the NYT's chief television critic James Poniewozik writes.
Graham criticizes McConnell over debt ceiling, says GOP leaders must work with Trump
“Sen. Lindsey O. Graham on Sunday continued his criticisms of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for adopting a bipartisan deal that allowed Democrats to raise the debt ceiling. Graham, who has become one of former president Donald Trump’s most vocal defenders, argued that someone who did not have a good working relationship with Trump could not be an effective Republican leader,” Amy B Wang reports.
