What we currently understand about the White House’s effort is that it was largely focused on the finalization of the electoral vote. On Jan. 6, that culminated with Trump’s attempts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting the submitted votes from several states, either overtly declaring them invalid in an attempt to give Trump a victory with what remained or demanding that the states reconsider what had been submitted. This effort sat on the foundation of months of false claims from Trump about voter fraud and operated in parallel with efforts by Trump and his allies to get institutional buy-in on those assertions. His consideration of overhauling the leadership at the Justice Department to put pressure on Georgia, his call to officials in that state, his embrace of debunked allegations from there and elsewhere: all of it was aimed at having states elevate false concerns about the results that could then be used to undercut the submitted electoral votes.