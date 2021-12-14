These people told Miroff that “the reception center model represents a possible breakthrough because it would reduce the number of illegal border-crossers issued a notice to appear in U.S. courts, the practice derided by Republicans as ‘catch and release.’ It also potentially offers Democrats a more palatable alternative to the Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ program.”

“Katie Tobin, Biden’s top immigration advisor on the National Security Council, said the administration’s goal is to move in a direction ‘where we are testing innovative ideas that are humane, that maintain the due process that’s required in an asylum adjudication, but that get us away from a system where people wait five years for a decision.’”