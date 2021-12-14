The power of music: Suicides dropped following the release of a song whose title is the number of the national suicide prevention hotline, a study published in the British Medical Journal reported. The release of the song “1-800-273-8255” by the artist Logic, as well as its performances at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and the 2018 Grammy Awards, were correlated with an increase in calls to the helpline and a decrease in suicides, Stat’s Maddie Bender reports.