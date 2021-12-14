We can use this network to analyze where party leaders are directing their money. So, to whom do party leaders donate? To answer that I looked at data from the two most recent Congresses, the 115th and the 116th, which met from 2019 to 2021. I found that party leaders, particularly Republican Party leaders, are less likely to donate to members who differentiate themselves from the party by joining ideological sub-caucuses, or “intraparty caucuses” — such as the House Freedom Caucus for Republicans, or the Congressional Progressive Caucus for Democrats.