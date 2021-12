Apple fired engineer Ashley Gjovik in September, accusing her of disclosing confidential information. Gjovik says she was fired after raising concerns about “chemical exposure” at her office in California, which she said is located on a Superfund site. The Labor Department told Gjovik in a letter dated Dec. 10 that it was investigating whether the company retaliated against her, the Financial Times’s Patrick McGee and Patrick Temple-West report. Regulators are looking into issues including whether the company retaliated against Gjovik over claims about occupational safety and hazardous waste.